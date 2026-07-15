Thanks for all the txts: aql and parkrun Celebrate 13 Years of Impactful Tech Partnership Unlocking £10M in NHS Savings

LONDON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud communications service provider aql and global health charity parkrun have announced the successful completion of their 13-year digital partnership. Throughout the collaboration, aql has provided free SMS infrastructure to deliver millions of weekly text alerts to parkrunners across the country, donating an estimated £1 million in messaging and unlocking substantial direct healthcare savings according to research evaluated by the Royal College of General Practitioners and published in the British Journal of General Practice.

The alliance, forged between friends aql Founder and CEO Prof Adam Beaumont DL and parkrun Founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt CBE, concludes amicably as parkrun transitions its digital notifications into an app-first environment.

A Tech-Enabled Public Health Triumph Whilst individual parkrun events are free to attend, running the back-end communication infrastructure requires significant resources. By absorbing £1 million in messaging costs, aql insulated parkrun from operational expenses estimated closer to £2 million.

This investment also yielded a dividend for public health. According to economic frameworks from Sport England and Sheffield Hallam University, every £1 spent staging parkrun events returns roughly £10 in healthcare benefits. Consequently, aql's sustained support has unlocked an estimated £10 million in targeted NHS savings over the lifetime of the partnership by reducing reliance on clinical services and aiding chronic disease prevention.

Professor Adam Beaumont, Founder and CEO of aql, commented: "When Paul and I first discussed how aql could support parkrun, we shared a vision of technology being the 'digital glue' to empower healthier communities. Seeing that our £1 million in tech support has translated into £10 million of tangible savings for the NHS is incredibly fulfilling. It's been a privilege to help scale parkrun into a cultural phenomenon, and I remain immensely proud of what our teams have achieved."

Paul Sinton-Hewitt CBE, Founder of parkrun, commented: "The longstanding and unwavering support by Adam and his team at aql has helped make parkrun more enjoyable, with many runners looking forward to their 'personal best' message. aql's generosity has grown with the parkrun community, which continues as a global movement."

About aql:

aql is a UK-based communications provider specialising in CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service), secure data centers and mobile connectivity solutions.

About parkrun:

parkrun is a UK-founded global charity delivering free, weekly 5k and 2k events across 20+ countries, promoting physical activity, mental well-being, and social connection.

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