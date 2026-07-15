Researchers at German research institute ISC Konstanz have investigated the effects of dirrent techniques used for aluminum oxide (AlOx) layers deposition techniques the UV-induced degradation (UVID) susceptibility of TOPCon solar cells and have found that atomic layer deposition (ALD) approaches are preferable to plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) methods. "Our work confirms previous findings that both the thickness of the AlOx passivation layer and the deposition technique, with PECVD being more susceptible to UVID than ALD, play an important role in the UV stability of the front-side ...

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