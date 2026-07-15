Surgerii Robotics today announced the first European installation of its SHURUI Single-Port (SP) Surgical System at Vall d'Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona, Spain, one of Europe's leading academic medical centers.

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The first pediatric procedure performed with the SHURUI SP system was a nephroureterectomy on a twelve-year-old boy whose kidney and ureter had become infected and non-functional due to multiple stones.

The SHURUI SP system is CE-marked for adult and pediatric use, making it the only CE-marked single-port robotic surgical system currently indicated for pediatric procedures in Europe. The installation marks an important milestone in the international expansion of Surgerii Robotics and the introduction of the technology into a major European reference center.

As part of this collaboration, Vall d'Hebron University Hospital has become the first hospital in Europe to perform a pediatric procedure using the SHURUI Single-Port Surgical System, reinforcing its commitment to surgical innovation and minimally invasive pediatric care.

Designed for single-port access, the SHURUI SP system combines continuum-bending instruments with a flexible stereoscopic 3D endoscope, enabling surgeons to access and operate within confined anatomical spaces through a single incision. The system's proprietary Dual Continuum Mechanism supports continuous bending and wide anatomical reach while maintaining precise control throughout the procedure.

Clinical experience with the SHURUI SP system has been associated with lower blood loss, reduced complication rates, lower postoperative pain, improved cosmesis and shorter length of hospital stay across a range of minimally invasive procedures.

The system is already used by the Pediatric Surgery, Urology, and General and Digestive Surgery departments at Vall d'Hebron and will support the development of robotic surgery across multiple specialties.

"The installation opens up new opportunities for clinical collaboration, training and knowledge exchange between Vall d'Hebron and Surgerii Robotics as single-port robotic surgery becomes more widely adopted in Europe," says Dr Albert Salazar, Managing Director of Vall d'Hebron University Hospital.

says Dr Albert Salazar, Managing Director of Vall d'Hebron University Hospital. The surgical team anticipates performing approximately 200 to 300 procedures per year using the SHURUI SP system, supporting increasingly complex procedures across multiple specialties.

"For healthcare professionals, these systems provide greater precision, allow access to confined spaces and make complex procedures less physically demanding by eliminating factors such as tremor and postural fatigue," explains Dr Marino Asensio, Head of Pediatric Urology and Renal Transplantation. "For patients, the benefits are numerous: less bleeding, fewer complications, less postoperative pain, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery and better cosmetic outcomes, all of which are particularly important in pediatric surgery."

explains Dr Marino Asensio, Head of Pediatric Urology and Renal Transplantation. The first pediatric procedure performed with the SHURUI SP system was a nephroureterectomy on a twelve-year-old boy whose kidney and ureter had become infected and non-functional due to multiple stones.

"We were able to remove the kidney and ureter, which had become infected and non-functional due to multiple stones, some measuring more than 3 cm," explains Dr Glòria Royo, pediatric surgeon. "This single-port surgical system enabled us to remove the kidney and the entire ureter through a single incision, thanks to the system's 360-degree manoeuvrability."

"This first installation at Vall d'Hebron represents an important milestone for Surgerii Robotics," says Professor Kai Xu, CEO of Surgerii Robotics.

About Vall d'Hebron University Hospital

Vall d'Hebron University Hospital is one of Europe's leading healthcare campuses, bringing together patient care, research, innovation, education and management within a unique healthcare ecosystem. As one of Spain's largest university hospitals and a recognized leader in innovation and advanced therapies, Vall d'Hebron provides highly specialized care for both children and adults while advancing medical knowledge through research and education. The hospital also serves as a gateway for the introduction and evaluation of pioneering healthcare technologies that have the potential to transform patient care across Europe.

About Surgerii Robotics

Surgerii Robotics develops robotic surgical technologies designed to support minimally invasive procedures across multiple specialties.

Founded by Professor Kai Xu, whose research spans more than two decades in surgical robotics, the company has contributed to the development of more than 800 patents in surgical robotics and related technologies.

The company's flagship SHURUI Single-Port Surgical System is CE-marked for adult and pediatric use and has supported a growing volume of clinical procedures worldwide.

As of May 19, 2026:

5 000+ procedures performed

100+ clinical centers

The SHURUI SP system is currently used across:

Urology

Gynecology

General Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

Pediatric Surgery

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Julia Schilling

Europe Brand Director

Surgerii Robotics

julia.schilling@surgerii.com