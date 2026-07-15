HeadFirst Global appoints Simon Blockley as Regional CEO, UK & Europe

New regional leadership to help clients navigate a shifting landscape as work moves from headcount to outcomes

London, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadFirst?Global,?a leading workforce solutions and HR tech platform,?has appointed?Simon Blockley as Regional CEO, UK?& Europe,?a newly created role?expanding his?previous?remit as UK CEO.?

The appointment comes at?a pivotal moment?for the world of work, as organisations rethink how people, specialist talent,?and AI can work together to deliver better outcomes.?The combined regional structure will help?HeadFirst?Global serve clients better across the UK?and Europe, with a more joined-up approach to market?expertise, specialist talent networks, and technology. It also?strengthens?the company's?ability to help clients redesign, access,?and govern the capability they need across an increasingly?blended?workforce.?

Simon has?spent?more than 12 years?with the organisation, including leading the?UK?business,?and brings more than 25 years of experience in resourcing and managed services.?His six consecutive appearances on the Staffing Industry Analysts Staffing 100 Europe list reflect the reputation he has built across the?industry?and the confidence clients, colleagues,?and partners place in his leadership.?

Edzard Overbeek, Group CEO,?HeadFirst?Global, said: "This is a?pivotal?moment for?HeadFirst?Global. Organisations are shifting from roles and headcount to outcomes, and asking how human?expertise, specialist capability,?and AI can work together to deliver them. Simon understands that shift deeply. He combines strong market experience with a practical understanding of what clients need?to thrive in the intelligence era, and I have full confidence he will?deliver our bold vision across?UK and Europe through this next phase of?innovation and?growth."?

Simon Blockley, Regional CEO, UK & Europe,?said: "I'm?proud to take on this expanded role at such an important moment for?HeadFirst?Global. After 12 years with the business, I know the strength of our teams, our client relationships, and the?vast?opportunity ahead. Bringing the UK and Europe together gives us a stronger platform to help organisations access the right capability, embrace new?blended?ways of working, and deliver better outcomes."?

The move follows a period of continued integration and strategic focus for?HeadFirst?Global, following the?merger?of?HeadFirst?Group and?Impellam?Group.?Today,?HeadFirst?Global?operates?in?more than 80 countries, with a?talent?community of 1.5 million?people?spanning? specialist?talent,?and more than €12 billion in gross invoice value across the UK & Ireland, Europe, the Americas,?and Asia-Pacific.??

Backed?by more than 40 years of heritage and?expertise,?the?company supports organisations with large,?complex?or high-pressure workforce needs as they adapt to the?future of work.?

About HeadFirst Global

HeadFirst Global is the leading work orchestrator, built for the intelligence era. Created through the union of HeadFirst Group and Impellam Group - bringing together a technology and data platform with leadership in global managed services and specialist talent communities - we offer a unique, global technology and talent solution with unmatched scale and capability.

We are creating a fundamentally new way of getting work done. A single ecosystem that blends people and AI agents to deliver outcomes at scale. Reaching 80+ countries, with a talent community of 1.5 million and €12bn+ in gross invoice value (GIV) across the UK & Ireland, Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, and 40+ years of heritage and expertise to power the future of work.

Kirsty Tranter HeadFirst Global ask@headfirst.global