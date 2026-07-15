Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 15-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 15/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: National Grid North America Inc. 3.643% Senior Instruments due 15/04/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3441767XXX -- securities 4.268% Senior Green Instruments due 15/04/2037; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like XS3441768XXX -- thereof) securities Issuer Name: Permanent Master Issuer PLC 2026-1 Series 1 Class A1 Residential Mortgage Backed Notes due 15/07/2073; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3386694XXX -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3444332XXX -- securities Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 9.45% TJS-Linked Instalment Notes due 15/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD10,000 each) debt-like XS3437608XXX -- securities Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Structured Notes (Reverse) linked to the FTSE 100 Index due 19/07/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) debt-like XS3267319XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. Certificates relating to the Series 2062 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Debt and Synergy Limited due 13/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of debt-like XS3357413XXX -- GBP1 each) securities Certificates relating to the Series 2061 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Debt and Synergy Limited due 13/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of debt-like XS3357413XXX -- GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: Paragon Bank PLC Series 2026-1 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 20/09/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3432918XXX -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 436260 EQS News ID: 2365814 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 15, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)