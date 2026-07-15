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Dow Jones News
15.07.2026 09:33 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
15-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
15/07/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: National Grid North America Inc. 
 
3.643% Senior Instruments due 15/04/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof)         debt-like     XS3441767XXX   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4.268% Senior Green Instruments due 15/04/2037; fully paid; (Registered in      Debt and 
denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess     debt-like     XS3441768XXX   --  
thereof)                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Permanent Master Issuer PLC 
 
2026-1 Series 1 Class A1 Residential Mortgage Backed Notes due 15/07/2073; fully   Debt and 
paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of    debt-like     XS3386694XXX   --  
GBP1,000 in excess thereof)                              securities 

Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and 
GBP100,000 each)                                   debt-like     XS3444332XXX   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
9.45% TJS-Linked Instalment Notes due 15/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and 
denominations of USD10,000 each)                           debt-like     XS3437608XXX   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA 
 
Structured Notes (Reverse) linked to the FTSE 100 Index due 19/07/2032; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)                   debt-like     XS3267319XXX   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. 
 
Certificates relating to the Series 2062 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Debt and 
Synergy Limited due 13/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of debt-like     XS3357413XXX   --  
GBP1 each)                                      securities 
 
 
Certificates relating to the Series 2061 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Debt and 
Synergy Limited due 13/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of debt-like     XS3357413XXX   --  
GBP1 each)                                      securities 

Issuer Name: Paragon Bank PLC 
 
Series 2026-1 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 20/09/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    debt-like     XS3432918XXX   --  
thereof up to and including GBP199,000)                        securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 436260 
EQS News ID:  2365814 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2365814&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.