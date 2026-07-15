New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - WeArt, a global online art platform, today announced its fifth anniversary, marking half a decade of international growth and the continuous expansion of its curated collection of original artworks.

WeArt

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Since its founding, the company has focused on making high-quality art accessible through a curated online experience. The platform connects individual collectors, interior designers, corporate clients, and art enthusiasts with unique pieces created by international artists.

The milestone coincides with a broader stabilization and recovery within the global art sector. According to recent industry data, including the Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report 2026, the international art market returned to growth, reaching an estimated $59.6 billion. Concurrently, digital trade channels have cemented their role in the industry structure, particularly within the mid-market and accessible art segments. Reports indicate that approximately 72% of modern art collectors express comfort in purchasing original works online without a prior physical viewing, shifting the traditional paradigm of art procurement.

By leveraging these digital infrastructure developments, WeArt has established an online ecosystem that bypasses conventional geographical barriers, allowing independent creators to access a broader demographic of international buyers.

To date, WeArt features thousands of curated artworks and serves customers in more than 30 countries. As part of its current growth strategy, the platform is expanding its artist network, strengthening its international market presence, and introducing features to enhance the online user experience for discovering and purchasing art.

"Over the past five years, our mission has remained the same: to make discovering and collecting exceptional art easier, more accessible, and more inspiring for people around the world," said Leon Ben David, Co-Founder of WeArt. "We're excited to continue growing our global community of artists and collectors while investing in the future of the WeArt platform."



As the digital art market continues to develop, WeArt plans to further scale its operations by onboarding new international talent while continuing to expand its collection of Painting Artworks and optimizing its logistics network to support secure global shipping.

About WeArt

WeArt is a global online art platform dedicated to connecting international artists with collectors, interior designers, and art enthusiasts worldwide. Featuring a carefully curated selection of thousands of original artworks, WeArt provides a streamlined digital experience that simplifies the process of discovering and acquiring art across more than 30 countries.

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Source: PRNews OU