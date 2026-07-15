DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (SP5G) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 254.1661 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5001388 CODE: SP5G ISIN: LU1950341XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1950341XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 436266 EQS News ID: 2365998 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)