DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc (CNEU) Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.6039 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6179381 CODE: CNEU ISIN: LU2343997XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2343997XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEU LEI Code: 213800YL23YUT5FBRB63 Sequence No.: 436300 EQS News ID: 2366066 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)