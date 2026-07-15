DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) (JPXX) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 265.0446 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51349 CODE: JPXX ISIN: LU1646359XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 436324 EQS News ID: 2366114 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 15, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)