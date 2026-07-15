DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist (TIPG) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 117.2744 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4192418 CODE: TIPG ISIN: LU1452600XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LEI Code: 549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 Sequence No.: 436363 EQS News ID: 2366192 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)