DJ Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILS) Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 100.4325 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15511145 CODE: GILS ISIN: LU1407892XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LEI Code: 549300844MRDSZ28EP63 Sequence No.: 436292 EQS News ID: 2366050 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)