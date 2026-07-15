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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 08:45 Uhr
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Åhléns Group AB: Continued efficiency improvements in a challenging market

"The fourth quarter was characterised by focused efforts to strengthen Åhléns Group's competitiveness through improved operational efficiency and ongoing improvements across the business. At the same time, market conditions remained challenging during the quarter, with cautious consumers, intense competition and increased geopolitical uncertainty. Against this backdrop, we are continuing to implement the necessary improvements to create the conditions for sustainable profitability within Åhléns Group", says Ayad Al-Saffar, CEO of Åhléns Group.

Financial Summary 1 February - 30 April 2026

» Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,069.6 during the fourth quarter.
» Gross profit amounted to MSEK 431.5, corresponding to a gross margin of 40.3 percent.
» Adjusted EBITDA amounted to MSEK -82.0, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of -7.7 percent.
» Operating profit amounted to MSEK -122.4, corresponding to an operating margin of -11.4 percent.
» Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -68.9.

Financial Summary 1 May 2025 - 30 April 2026
» Net sales amounted to MSEK 5,370.0 for the fiscal year.
» Gross profit amounted to MSEK 2,185.8, corresponding to a gross margin of 40.7 percent.
» Adjusted EBITDA amounted to MSEK 112.0, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.1 percent.
» Operating profit amounted to MSEK -42.8, corresponding to an operating margin of -0.8 percent.
» Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 288.2.
» Inventory amounted to MSEK 1,266.1 at the end of the period.

Significant events during the period:
» No significant events have occurred during the period.

Events after the end of the period:
» Subsequent to the end of the reporting period, the Group company Åhléns AB entered into a SEK 200 million revolving credit facility (previously SEK 50 million) with Danske Bank.

For additional information, please contact:
Max Loman, CFO
Email: max.loman@ahlens.se

This information is information that Åhléns Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-15 08:45 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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