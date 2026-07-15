Bioz, Inc.: Labconco Strengthens Scientific Product Validation and Discovery Through Continued Partnership With Bioz

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , the leading scientific engagement platform that helps suppliers surface publication-backed validation throughout the customer journey, is proud to highlight its continued partnership with Labconco , a trusted manufacturer of laboratory equipment and solutions serving researchers worldwide.

Over the past several years, Labconco has leveraged both Bioz Badges and a Bioz Content Hub to strengthen the connection between its products and the scientific literature. While the Bioz Badges provide publication-backed validation directly on product webpages, the Bioz Content Hub serves as a centralized destination where researchers can search, filter, and explore citations across Labconco's portfolio. Together, these tools create a seamless experience that helps researchers discover relevant scientific evidence throughout their evaluation process.

Through the integration of Bioz Badges on product detail webpages, Labconco enables researchers to access publication-backed use cases directly within the product experience. The Badges provide immediate visibility into how products are utilized in real-world research through article excerpts, scientific images, publication data, and direct links to peer-reviewed studies, helping researchers make more informed purchasing decisions.

"Our partnership with Bioz has been a valuable addition to our digital strategy," said Jeff Madden , Director of Marketing at Labconco. "Providing researchers with direct access to scientific validation helps support their decision-making process while enhancing the overall experience on our website. The Bioz platform has enabled us to showcase the impact of our products in the scientific community in a highly effective way."

In addition to the Bioz Badges, Labconco has implemented a Bioz Content Hub. By consolidating scientific validation into a single searchable destination, the Content Hub helps researchers quickly identify relevant evidence while increasing engagement with Labconco's digital resources. The platform continuously updates as new publications become available, ensuring customers always have access to the latest scientific validation and product-related research.

"The integration has been well received internally, with teams appreciating the ability to automatically surface publication-driven content throughout the website while maintaining a seamless user experience," said Kelly Williams , Director of Laboratory Products at Labconco. "By embedding scientific validation directly into both product webpages and a centralized publications portal, Labconco is helping researchers more easily connect products with published applications and real-world results."

"Labconco has been a valued Bioz partner for several years, and we are proud of the success we have achieved together," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By leveraging both Bioz Badges and a Bioz Content Hub, Labconco has created a comprehensive scientific validation ecosystem that supports researchers at every stage of the product discovery process. Their commitment to providing accessible, publication-backed evidence aligns perfectly with the Bioz mission."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Labconco

Labconco is a leading manufacturer of laboratory equipment, including fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, freeze dryers, glassware washers, water purification systems, centrifuges, and other laboratory solutions used by researchers, healthcare professionals, and institutions around the world. For nearly a century, Labconco has been dedicated to providing innovative products that advance scientific research, laboratory safety, and operational efficiency.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

Labconco

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/labconco-strengthens-scientific-product-validation-and-discovery-thro-1184396