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ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2026 10:02 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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LiberNovo 2026 Chair Lineup Marks One Month on Sale as Early Bird Savings Enter Final Countdown

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / The LiberNovo 2026 lineup, made up of the Omni SE, Omni Pro, and Maxis Series, has reached one month on sale, and its first-release early bird pricing has entered the final stretch. Offers end July 31 at 5:00 p.m. BST in the UK and 6:00 p.m. CEST across the EU. Orders placed before the deadline lock in launch pricing on every model.

All three chairs are built on LiberNovo's dynamic support system, which keeps the backrest, neck support, seat, and armrests moving together as you shift, lean, and recline through five stages from 105° to 160°.

Three Chairs, One Dynamic Support System

  • The Omni SE keeps things simple. It runs on the same dynamic support, working mechanically with no motor or battery; you set the lumbar depth by hand and the chair does the rest. It ships in Obsidian at the most accessible price in the lineup.

  • The Omni Pro is the premium chair in the lineup. Powered lumbar adjustment and the OmniStretch guided back stretch run at the press of a button, and Active Airflow ventilation is built into the seat for long sessions and warm rooms. It comes in Graphite and Glacier, on an aluminium alloy base.

  • The Maxis Series is built for bigger builds. A 52 cm seat depth, reinforced frame, and higher weight capacity create a wider, more stable base for long days, and the recline control system holds a heavier frame steady through every stage of the recline range. It comes in three configurations: Maxis Manual, Maxis Electric, and Maxis Airflow.

Early Owners Are Weighing In

Omni Pro and Omni SE orders began arriving in recent weeks, and early users have shared unboxings and first impressions in communities such as Reddit. Initial feedback highlights assembly, seat comfort, and lumbar support. Omni Pro owners have singled out the comfort of Active Airflow seat ventilation during long sessions, while Omni SE owners point to the value it delivers at early bird pricing.

Early Bird Pricing Ends July 31

  • Omni SE: from €589 (reg. €929) in the EU and £509 (reg. £839) in the UK

  • Omni Pro: from €979 (reg. €1,669) in the EU and £849 (reg. £1,369) in the UK

  • Maxis Series: from €829 (reg. €1,399) in the EU and £719 (reg. £1,099) in the UK

Savings run past 40% on several configurations. Once the offer closes, first-release pricing will not return.

Version comparisons, full pricing, and shipping details are available at eu.libernovo.com (EU) and uk.libernovo.com (UK).

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo designs dynamic ergonomic solutions on a simple idea: support should follow the body as it moves. The LiberNovo Omni, the world's first dynamic ergonomic chair, won the 2026 iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award. Learn more at libernovo.com.

Media Contact

Emilia Zhang
pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-2026-chair-lineup-marks-one-month-on-sale-as-early-bird-savi-1190096

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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