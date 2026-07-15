Tax Forum: Fundamentals of Flow-Through Now Available as a Self-Study Program

The new QAS self-study program brings Tax Forum's industry-leading Fundamentals of Flow-Through training to tax professionals in a flexible, on-demand format, offering up to 24 CPE or 19 CE credits and 12 months of access.

NORTHBROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / For the first time, Tax Forum's Fundamentals of Flow-Through taxation training program is being offered as a QAS self-study option. The new self-study program features the same example-based transactional format and exclusive support materials that have helped make Fundamentals of Flow-Through the industry standard for more than 31 years.

Tax Forum Senior Program Manager, Michelle Petrus stated, "We realized that some tax professionals with their busy schedules find it challenging to travel to our in-person sessions or dedicate two, three, or four days to a virtual program. By offering Fundamentals of Flow-Through as a self-study option, we're empowering these professionals to get the training they need in a format that allows them to go at their own pace. It's perfect for anyone looking to build a solid foundation in partnership, LLC, and S Corp taxation. It's especially convenient for tax professionals who are overseas."

The Fundamentals of Flow-Through QAS self-study program consists of 15 individual modules, each featuring Tax Forum's highly respected faculty, that can be watched and reviewed continuously over 12 months. All program participants receive digital materials including exhibits, outline, and treatise (1,600+ pages). Limited quantities of printed materials are available for purchase. This new self-study program offers up to 24 CPE and 19 CE credits. The Fundamentals of Flow-Through self-study program is eligible for group and Premier Partner pricing.

Explore Fundamentals of Flow-Through self-study modules and learning objectives.

For more than four decades, Tax Forum has been recognized as the preeminent name in partnership, LLC & S Corp tax planning and training for CPAs, attorneys and other tax professionals. Tax Forum's two signature programs, the Tax Planning Forum and Fundamentals of Flow-Through, are the only tax planning and training programs of their kind expressly designed for tax professionals interested in advancing their working knowledge of flow-through tax planning.

CONTACT:

Michelle Petrus - m.petrus@taxforums.com

SOURCE: Tax Forum

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fundamentals-of-flow-throughr-now-available-as-a-self-study-prog-1190777