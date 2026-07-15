Camurus AB: Camurus' Interim Report Second Quarter 2026

"Record product sales and strong operating performance"

Summary second quarter 2026

April - June

Total revenues increased 4% (3% at CER 1 ) to MSEK 702 (676), (32% increase quarter-on-quarter)

) to MSEK 702 (676), (32% increase quarter-on-quarter) Product sales increased 13% (11% at CER 1 ) to MSEK 528 (470), (24% increase quarter-on-quarter)

) to MSEK 528 (470), (24% increase quarter-on-quarter) Brixadi ® royalty revenue increased 42% (37% at CER 1 ) to MSEK 127 (89)

royalty revenue increased 42% (37% at CER ) to MSEK 127 (89) Milestone payments MSEK 46 (115)

Operating result MSEK 293 (292)

Cash position at the end of the period BNSEK 4.1 (3.3)

Complete Response Letter received from the FDA for CAM2029 NDA for acromegaly in the US

Lilly exercised option to include amylin receptor agonists in license and collaboration agreement with Camurus

January - June

Total revenues MSEK 1,235 (1,234)

Product sales MSEK 955 (954)

Royalties increased 43% (47% at CER 1 ) to MSEK 233 (163)

) to MSEK 233 (163) Operating result decreased 13% (8% at CER 1 ) to MSEK 461 (531)

) to MSEK 461 (531) Financial outlook for 2026 reiterated

At constant exchange rate

Fredrik Tiberg, President and CEO:

"Camurus delivered a solid second quarter, supported by renewed Buvidal® growth, continued Brixadi® royalty growth in the US, and disciplined execution across the business. Product sales increased 24 percent quarter-on-quarter, reflecting stronger demand across key European markets. With continued portfolio progress, including Lilly's exercise of the amylin option, we enter the second half of the year with a positive commercial outlook and several value-driving milestones ahead."

Webcast

Financial analysts, investors and media are invited to attend a webcast and presentation of the results at 2.00 pm CET.

Access the webcast using this link:

https://camurus.events.inderes.com/q2-2026

To participate in the presentation and ask questions, please register using the link below. After registering, please use the provided phone number and conference ID to dial in:

https://events.inderes.com/camurus/q2-2026/dial-in

For more information:

Fredrik Tiberg, President and CEO

fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer

Tel. +46 (0)70 776 17 37

ir@camurus.com

About Camurus

Camurus is an international, science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative, long-acting medicines for improving the lives of patients with severe and chronic diseases. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® technology and its extensive R&D expertise. The R&D pipeline includes products for the treatment of dependence, pain, cancer, and endocrine diseases. Camurus has operations across Europe, the US, and Australia, with headquarters in Lund, Sweden. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com and LinkedIn.

This information is information that Camurus AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the chief executive officer, at 07.00 am CET on 15 July, 2026.