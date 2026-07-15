Databarracks appoints Darren Tingley as Services and Technology Director

Tingley joins having led global technology, security and risk functions in the finance and tech industries for more than 20 years

LONDON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business and technology resilience specialist Databarracks has appointed Darren Tingley as its new Services and Technology Director. Tingley joins to transform and scale Databarracks' services across data protection and business resilience and deliver better outcomes for its customers.

Previously, Tingley served as Global Head of Security and Internal IT at Enfusion, where he helped scale the company from fewer than 200 employees to more than a thousand. Before that, he was Head of IT and Security for six years at Lansdowne Partners, during which time he worked with Databarracks as a customer and experienced the company's managed backup and disaster recovery services first-hand.

Tingley will take on a newly created role, leading the technology side of the business and helping Databarracks scale efficiently while maintaining the high standard of service customers expect from a strategic partner, not just a technology provider. A key focus of the role will be executing a unified resilience framework across the company's business resilience and technology managed service offerings. Findings from Databarracks' Data Health Check indicate that integrating IT and business resilience is the top resilience priority for organisations in 2026, likely a result of increasingly frequent cyber attacks, tighter regulation and demand from customers and stakeholders.

Commenting on the appointment, James Watts, Databarracks Managing Director, said: "Darren brings a unique perspective to the company, not just through his decades of industry experience, but as a former Databarracks customer. He brings first-hand experience of leading technology functions to deliver security, uptime, incident response and recovery for regulated organisations."

Tingley said: "It's an exciting time to join Databarracks as it scales.

"Coming into the role, I had already experienced Databarracks' services from the customer side. I felt it was a company that had my back. When we needed support, Databarracks treated it as a priority, with all hands on deck to resolve issues. That's the level of service customers should be able to expect from a resilience partner.

"My focus is now on taking Databarracks to the next level: scaling and improving service delivery while preserving the same customer-first approach that has always set the business apart."

Darren is one of two senior hires at Databarracks in recent months, alongside Michelle Green, who joined as Marketing Director from digital infrastructure company Equinix. The appointments form part of Databarracks' continued investment in the leadership and commercial teams as the business scales to meet growing demand.

About Databarracks



Databarracks is the business and technology resilience expert.

In 2003, we launched one of the world's first managed Backup services to bring indestructible resilience to mission critical data. Today, we deliver award-winning Data Protection, Public Cloud and Business Resilience services, backed by 24/7 expert support.

The world's most resilient organisations trust us to protect their data, optimise their clouds and keep their operations running. When the worst happens, we guarantee their business continues.

We help our customers build resilience into every layer of their organisations, aligning people, processes and technology and proving recovery through regular testing. With prepared leadership, rehearsed plans and resilient technology, they're ready to respond to every modern business threat - from cyber attacks to system failures - and have full confidence in their continuity.

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