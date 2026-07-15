ATFX Launches World Trading Cup, Bringing Regional Trading Competitions to a Global Stage

HONG KONG, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX is set to launch the World Trading Cup under the campaign theme "Fight for Your Region. Trade for the Crown.", a multi-stage trading competition that takes traders from multiple regions on a journey from regional stages to a global challenge. Pre-registration will open on 20 July 2026 for eligible new and existing ATFX clients across participating regions, offering participants the opportunity to compete for a place in the global finals in December. With up to USD 210,000 in cash rewards to be won throughout the competition, participants will compete for the opportunity to represent their region and stand among top-performing traders on a global level.

The World Trading Cup is structured across three stages, beginning with Regional Qualifiers and progressing through Regional Finals before reaching the World Finals. Participants will compete within their respective regions for the opportunity to advance through each stage and earn their place on the global stage, where 15 qualifying traders from five participating regions will compete for the World Trading Cup title and the chance to become the World Trading Cup Champion.

"The World Trading Cup was created to give traders the chance to compete beyond their local markets and earn their place on a global stage. We wanted to build an experience that inspires participants to represent their regions, challenge themselves, and stand alongside top-performing traders from around the world. We hope this campaign creates opportunities for traders to connect, compete, and showcase their abilities on a larger stage." Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX Group.

Further details regarding participation requirements, competition schedules, prizes, and applicable terms and conditions regarding the "World Trading Cup" campaign are available on the official ATFX campaign page.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments and leveraged derivative products involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and your exposure to potential capital loss. This competition is not available where prohibited by law.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 10 regulatory licences and authorisations, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's CMA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, Cambodia's SERC and Colombia's SFC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

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