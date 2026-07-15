Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q2 2026 Trading update

Harvest volumes Q2 2026 (1)
|Farming Norway
|85.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Scotland
|26.5 thousand tonnes
|Farming Chile
|17.5 thousand tonnes
|Farming Canada
|10.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Ireland
|3.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Faroes
|2.5 thousand tonnes
|Farming Iceland (Arctic Fish)
|5.5 thousand tonnes
|Total
|150.0 thousand tonnes
Harvest volumes of 150 thousand tonnes versus 133 thousand tonnes in Q2 2025 are record-high for a second quarter, equivalent to a growth of 13%. In connection with the presentation of the Q1 2026 results, Mowi guided a total harvest volume of 140k GWT for Q2 2026.
Note:
(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWT).
Additional information
Operational EBIT for the Group was approx. EUR 231 million (NOK 2 543 million, EURNOK 10.99) in Q2 2026 compared with EUR 189 million in Q2 2025 equivalent to a growth of 23% y-o-y. Blended farming cost was EUR/kg 5.21 in the quarter, down from EUR/kg 5.39 in Q2 2025 equivalent to a cost reduction of EUR/kg 0.18, or EUR 24 million (NOK 264 million, EURNOK 10.99).
Total Q2 Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:
|Norway
|EUR
|1.85
|Scotland
|EUR
|1.80
|Chile
|EUR
|0.35
|Canada
|EUR
|2.05
|Ireland
|EUR
|(0.15)
|Faroes
|EUR
|1.60
|Iceland
|EUR
|(0.40)
Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 29 million. Operational EBITDA in Feed was EUR 16 million in Q2 2026. Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) for the group was approximately EUR 2 807 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects). The complete Q2 2026 report will be released on 18 August at 06:30 CET.
Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.