A power-based grid tariff featuring a linearly-increasing cost function can encourage prosumers participating in renewable energy communities to invest more in flexibility, according to new research. A research team from Technische Universität Wien has explored how grid tariff design affects the flexibility investment decisions of prosumers participating in renewable energy communities. The paper explains that while renewable energy communities offer flexibility potential, current grid tariff design disincentivises grid-friendly behaviours with almost all grid tariff designs in countries that ...

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