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ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2026 10:38 Uhr
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MPS Law Welcomes Howard Teplinsky as a Partner

Veteran commercial litigator Howard Teplinsky brings more than 38 years of experience representing Fortune 500 companies, middle-market businesses and individuals, while strengthening MPS Law's litigation capabilities and commitment to mentoring the next generation of attorneys.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC is pleased to welcome Howard Teplinsky as a partner in its commercial litigation practice. Howard has been a litigation attorney for more than 38 years and represents and counsels Fortune 500 companies as well as middle-market businesses and individuals in a variety of commercial disputes.

Howard was drawn to MPS Law for several reasons. "They've always had a great reputation. When you encounter MPS, you know you're going to be working with top attorneys. That's important to me. They also have a deep bench across a variety of practice areas which will support my clients in new ways. I'm looking forward to being part of the MPS team."

With vast experience in commercial litigation, Howard also welcomes the opportunity to mentor young attorneys. "Sharing my experience is something I truly enjoy. My career has been impacted by fantastic mentors and I'm hoping to make a similar impact at MPS."

According to managing partner Bill Mitchell, "We're very selective and so is Howard. He's an attorney we respect and someone we know shares a dedication to excellence in his practice and in mentoring the next generation."

In a field where success is typically measured in terms of growth, Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC is that rare law firm where success is defined solely by the needs and satisfaction of the clients it serves. Founded in 1996, the firm maintains offices in Chicago and Schaumburg, with 45 attorneys working in 16 select practice areas focused on real estate, secured lending, litigation, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, and estate planning and administration.

For more information on MPS Law and Howard Teplinsky, visit https://mpslaw.com.

CONTACT:

William Mitchell - wmitchell@mpslaw.com

SOURCE: MPS Law (Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mps-law-welcomes-howard-teplinsky-as-a-partner-1190773

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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