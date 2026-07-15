Thanks to Europe's varied terrain, the region's solar PV market is diverse, with a broad range of needs and requirements. Solar projects contend with a variety of factors such as high wind speeds, large snow loads, and topographic challenges. Pedro Magalhaes, International General Manager of Arctech, says that such a diverse environment requires "a slew of solutions that allow you to adapt to each project need." As an added complexity, project developers need to navigate not only country-specific rules and regulations, but also European Union directives. These factors all influence the direction ...

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