Discover, evaluate and govern AI risk in one platform, turning governance frameworks into continuous technical evidence enterprises can act on.

LatticeFlow AI, a Swiss deep-tech company pioneering evidence-based AI risk and governance, today announced a single platform to control AI risk in the agentic world. As enterprises deploy autonomous, fast-changing AI systems across critical business processes, governance built on documentation and point-in-time assessments can no longer keep pace with continuously evolving AI risk.

The LatticeFlow AI Platform closes that gap. By connecting AI governance frameworks directly to technical controls, it continuously generates technical evidence and translates complex evaluation results into actionable risk insights, supporting confident governance decisions, safe AI adoption and board-level visibility.

The result is a single platform that unifies AI discovery, evaluation and governance, giving organizations one way to map their AI assets, evaluate performance and security, and govern AI systems across the lifecycle, from foundation models and enterprise applications to autonomous agents. As those systems evolve, the platform provides the ongoing oversight that lets organizations scale AI with confidence while staying in control.

Purpose-built for the agentic era, the LatticeFlow AI Platform goes beyond generic benchmark testing. It combines use-case-specific evaluations, adaptive red teaming for agentic AI, and continuous monitoring that re-evaluates systems as models, data and threats change, so risk is measured and controlled as it emerges.

"AI governance has long lacked a technical foundation," said Dr. Petar Tsankov, CEO and Co-founder of LatticeFlow AI. "There has been a persistent gap between what governance frameworks require and what organizations can actually measure. By connecting frameworks directly to technical controls, we enable enterprises to understand, control and govern AI risk with evidence, continuously."

AI Atlas: Executable AI Frameworks and Ready-to-Run Evaluations

At the LatticeFlow AI Platform foundation is AI Atlas, the world's first public registry of AI governance frameworks mapped to technical risk controls and ready-to-run evaluations. Covering more than 40 frameworks (including the EU AI Act, OWASP, NIST, ISO 42001 and FINMA), AI Atlas translates governance requirements into risk controls and out-of-the-box evaluations that organizations run through the LatticeFlow AI Platform, generating verifiable evidence, risk interpretation, and board-level visibility into AI risk.

AI Atlas and the LatticeFlow AI Platform reflect a broader shift in AI governance: from documenting compliance to continuously generating technical evidence against globally recognized frameworks, including the AI risk management framework from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US.

"AI governance can no longer be treated as a static verification problem," said Dr. Apostol Vassilev, Leading Expert in Trustworthy and Responsible AI and Cybersecurity at NIST. "Because we cannot build a flawless, permanent wall around AI systems, security and governance must evolve beyond cyclical, paper-driven reviews and move directly into the operational runtime to continuously measure, constrain, and manage risk throughout the operational lifecycle. Only by replacing static policy reviews with continuous, runtime technical evidence can we confidently navigate the realities of the agentic world."

This shift is also reflected by world leading organizations working to enable AI adoption in regulated industries.

"Agentic AI is fundamentally changing what effective governance requires. As AI systems gain the ability to reason, use tools and take autonomous actions, policies and periodic reviews are no longer enough. Organizations need to continuously discover where AI is being used, evaluate how it behaves, and govern it through technical risk controls that evolve alongside these systems. This is especially critical in banking, where innovation must scale alongside trust, resilience, and regulatory accountability. LatticeFlow AI is making important contributions to the evidence-based control of agentic systems," said Dr. Holger Harms, Head of Banking Innovation Lab at Swisscom.

Proven in Enterprise, Recognized by Analysts

The LatticeFlow AI Platform is already helping organizations operationalize AI governance across highly regulated and AI-intensive industries, from global enterprises such as SAP, and Axpo to fast-growing AI innovators such as Unique AI, alongside a global industrial technology leader and one of the world's largest healthcare companies.

This adoption follows LatticeFlow AI's recognition in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms. The report recognizes LatticeFlow AI as the pioneering vendor shifting the AI governance market from superficial, check-the-box to evidence-based AI governance.

"Innovation only scales when it's built on trust," said Dr. Sina Wulfmeyer, Chief Data Officer at fast-growing fintech Unique AI. "As AI moves into core investment and advisory workflows, we need continuous technical evidence that our systems are reliable, transparent and safe. The LatticeFlow AI Platform gives us that evidence, so we can deploy AI with confidence in a highly regulated environment."

As agentic AI becomes the enterprise standard, policies and documentation alone will not be enough to govern it. Organizations will need continuous technical evidence to understand and control AI risk, the foundation the LatticeFlow AI Platform is built to provide.

Explore the platform at www.latticeflow.ai/platform. AI Atlas is publicly available at atlas.latticeflow.ai.

About LatticeFlow AI

LatticeFlow AI sets a new standard in AI governance through deep technical assessments that enable evidence-based decisions and empower enterprises to accelerate AI adoption with confidence. As the creator of COMPL-AI, the world's first EU AI Act framework for Generative AI developed with ETH Zurich and INSAIT, the company combines Swiss precision with scientific rigor to operationalize AI governance built on evidence and trust.

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LatticeFlow AI