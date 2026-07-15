ClearScore Group Full-Year Profit More Than Doubles

Group revenue increased 37% to £144.7 million, with adjusted EBITDA more than doubling

Growth drivers include diversification into mortgages and open banking-powered lending

Proprietary technology and permissioned data at scale differentiate ClearScore, making it an integral layer of the fintech ecosystem

Group has over 25 million users globally

LONDON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ClearScore Group, a global leader in financial marketplaces, today announced record Group results for the year ending 31 December 2025:

Revenue increased by 37% to £144.7 million,

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 101% to £17.1m

ClearScore delivered improved profitability through greater operational efficiency whilst continuing to invest in AI, data and product innovations, fueling future growth. This was complemented by the recent acquisitions of Aro Finance (January 2025) and Acre Platforms (January 2026), which are helping the Group expand into new high-growth areas and diversify its technology and distribution capabilities.

Across the ClearScore Group, total users surpassed 25 million globally with continued strong engagement and improved marketplace performance. The Group has continued to invest strategically in product, technology, and API integrations with partners while scaling its international operations across South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Recent strategic and operational highlights include:

Over 2.2 million product sales of credit cards, unsecured personal loans and car finance through the core marketplace, together with 71 exclusive offers, saving users millions of pounds in interest and the most highly converting journeys, smoothing the path to credit for millions





Opened second global technology hub in Cape Town, South Africa in April 2026 to support future growth and product development





Expanding use of AI across the Group, including:

- Introducing the world's first Agentic Credit Broking Protocol, a new set of open-source industry-wide standards, which will enable AI agents to conduct credit broking journeys on behalf of users, while maintaining regulatory compliance for lenders.

- Launching its first consumer-facing ChatGPT app to help people better understand credit and make more informed financial decisions, all before they sign up to ClearScore, apply for products or take any action that could impact their credit score.

- Broader AI deployments to streamline internal operations, including improved fraud detection and prevention, compliance processes and legal document review.

M&A

The Group's M&A strategy continues to complement organic growth by expanding into adjacent markets, deepening partner relationships and enhancing proprietary technology capabilities.

Aro Finance was acquired in January 2025, strengthening ClearScore's reach in the UK by adding a significant B2B2C channel through embedded finance to its core proposition. 'ClearScore Everywhere' was subsequently launched in the UK, broadening access to personalised credit products beyond the Group's owned platforms.

In January 2026, ClearScore acquired Acre Platforms, its third acquisition, accelerating entry into the mortgage industry by providing cutting-edge technology solutions for mortgage and protection businesses, and delivering the best home-buying experience in the market for consumers.

Justin Basini, Co-founder and CEO at the ClearScore Group, said: "2025 was a defining year for ClearScore. We delivered record growth, significantly increased profitability and expanded our reach to more than 25 million users globally.

"What's particularly exciting is that we achieved this while continuing to invest heavily in the future, rolling out AI capabilities across the business and expanding into adjacent categories through acquisitions like Aro Finance and Acre. We laid strong foundations internationally and have great momentum in the business as we continue to build as a global leader in financial marketplaces."

Brian Cole, Chief Financial Officer at The ClearScore Group, said: "ClearScore is a unique high-growth marketplace and an anchor brand in the markets where we operate. We are an integral layer of the fintech ecosystem, powering other financial services providers with our technology and data platforms. Our platforms provide open banking business services, embedded finance, mortgage broker software and automated debt consolidation technology that help our partners serve their customer better and manage distribution at scale. Our marketplace model is delivering consistent user engagement and retention, as well as driving predictable revenue streams that compound over time, providing a strong foundation for future growth."

Notes to editors

About The ClearScore Group

The ClearScore Group is a leading data-driven financial services platform, helping over 26 million people access financial products with greater transparency, fairness and control. The Group operates a network of financial marketplaces, with its flagship credit marketplace established in the UK in 2015 and has since expanded into additional markets across four continents.

The Group also includes technology platforms for businesses, including an open banking data platform for lenders (D•One), a CRM software platform for mortgage brokers (Acre) and an embedded credit marketplace for retailers and financial services providers (ClearScore Everywhere).

ClearScore combines user-permissioned data at scale, cutting-edge technology and strong consumer brands to match consumers with the right products at the right time. For lenders, ClearScore provides a significant distribution channel and source of leads. The Group's extensive API integrations with financial institution partners help those partners convert more customers, boost revenue and manage risk, with over 200 partner relationships across five markets. ClearScore is on a mission to make personal finance clearer, calmer and easier to understand for millions of people around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clearscore-group-full-year-profit-more-than-doubles-302823918.html