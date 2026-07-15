HONG KONG, July 15, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - IDC recently released a report titled 'From Digital AI to Physical AI: World Models, Simulation Data Closed-Loops, and Observations on Chinese Application Scenarios.' According to the "China Physical AI Industry Map" attached to the report, 51World concurrently appears across three major modules within the software infrastructure layer: "Models & Strategies," "Simulation & Verification Platforms," and "Scene Data & Synthetic Data." Based on the scope presented in the IDC industry map, 51World stands out as the only visible "three-in-one" closed-loop enterprise sample in China's physical AI software layer.







Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.





© 2026 JCN Newswire