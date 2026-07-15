ToolKitX GmbH: ToolKitX becomes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, enhancing security for digital HSE and PTW management

ToolKitX, a cloud based field workforce management platform, has announced that it has successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, demonstrating that its Information Security Management System (ISMS) has been independently audited and verified against one of the world's most widely recognized standards for information security management.

The certification, issued by ISOQAR, a UKAS accredited certification body, confirms that ToolKitX has established a comprehensive framework for identifying, managing, and continually improving information security risks across its cloud operations. The certification is registered under Certificate Number 27128-ISMS-001, effective 9 July 2026 through 9 July 2029, subject to ongoing surveillance audits.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the international benchmark for information security management. It requires organizations to implement structured governance, risk management, security controls, and

continuous monitoring to protect sensitive information throughout its lifecycle. Independent certification demonstrates that these practices have been assessed against globally recognized standards rather than relying solely on internal security policies.

According to the certification scope, ToolKitX's ISMS covers the delivery of its cloud based Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, including internal governance, operational processes, outsourced development oversight, cloud infrastructure, support services, information assets, and third party services operating within the company's remote working model.

As organizations continue their digital transformation, information security has become a critical consideration when selecting enterprise software providers. Businesses managing operational, workforce, compliance, and safety data increasingly seek independently certified platforms that provide assurance around governance, risk management, and data protection.

ToolKitX supports organizations across industries including construction, manufacturing, energy, utilities, logistics, and facilities management by digitizing operational workflows. Its platform includes solutions for Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) management, Permit to Work, Lockout Tagout (LOTO), inspections, digital forms, workforce scheduling, asset management, maintenance, and compliance documentation. These operational modules often handle business critical information, making robust information security an essential component of digital workplace management.

The updated 2022 edition of ISO/IEC 27001 places greater emphasis on cloud technologies, evolving cyber threats, supplier relationships, and organizational resilience. Certification requires organizations to continuously assess risks, strengthen security controls, conduct internal reviews, and demonstrate ongoing compliance through periodic external audits.

For organizations operating in regulated industries, internationally recognized security certifications have become an important part of vendor due diligence and procurement processes. Independent certification provides customers with additional confidence that operational data, safety records, digital permits, maintenance information, and workforce documentation are managed within a structured and continuously monitored security framework.

By achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, ToolKitX reinforces its commitment to internationally recognized information security practices while supporting organizations that rely on secure cloud technologies to manage workforce operations, HSE compliance, permit management, and critical field activities.

Digitize your HSE management with ToolKitX. Manage permits, inspections, incidents, audits, risk assessments, corrective actions, and compliance from a single cloud platform designed for modern operations.

Book a free demo and discover a smarter approach to workplace safety @ https://toolkitx.com/contactus.html

Read Related Blogs:

Incident Reporting - https://toolkitx.com/blogsdetails.aspx?title=hse-incident-reporting

Process Safety Management (PSM Safety) - https://toolkitx.com/blogsdetails.aspx?title=what-is-process-safety-management

5 Steps To Risk Assessment - https://toolkitx.com/blogsdetails.aspx?title=5-steps-to-risk-assessment-guide

HSE management System - https://toolkitx.com/blogsdetails.aspx?title=HSE-management-system-explained:-elements,-benefits,-examples-and-how-to-implement-it-right

HSE Software - https://toolkitx.com/campaign/hse/

Permit To Work Software - https://toolkitx.com/campaign/permit-to-work/

Incident Management Process - https://toolkitx.com/blogsdetails.aspx?title=Incident-Management-Process:-Step-by-Step-Guide-to-Improve-Workplace-Safety-and-Compliance

Daily Workplace Safety Checklist - https://toolkitx.com/blogsdetails.aspx?title=Daily-Workplace-Safety-Checklist-for-Construction-and-Utilities

Common HSE Challenges in the Workplace - https://toolkitx.com/blogsdetails.aspx?title=Common-HSE-Challenges-in-the-Workplace-And-How-Modern-Organizations-Overcome-Them

About ToolKitX

ToolKitX is a cloud based field workforce management platform that helps organizations digitize HSE management, Permit to Work, Lockout Tagout (LOTO), inspections, asset management, maintenance, workforce scheduling, compliance documentation, and field service operations. The platform enables businesses to streamline workflows, improve operational visibility, and support regulatory compliance through centralized digital processes.

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