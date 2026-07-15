Vero Finance Technologies: Elevex Capital Launches Multi-Vertical Floor Plan Finance Platform, Powered by Vero Technologies

Committed, technology-enabled wholesale inventory finance for equipment dealers across construction, agriculture, material handling, trucks, marine and powersports, and rental and fleet - live now on Vero's Lending-as-a-Service platform

WESTLAKE, OH AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Elevex Capital, LLC ("Elevex"), a specialty commercial equipment finance company, today announced the launch of its floor plan finance platform, a purpose-built, multi-vertical wholesale inventory finance business serving equipment dealers, distributors, and resellers across the United States. The platform is live in partnership with Vero Finance Technologies, Inc. ("Vero"), a leading provider of technology and servicing for wholesale and inventory finance, which provides day-to-day servicing and operational support through its Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) program and VeroOS, Vero's modular wholesale and inventory finance platform.

Elevex provides revolving, asset-secured lines that let dealers fund wholesale inventory across a wide range of verticals under a single, committed relationship - addressing a market in which dealers increasingly face fewer providers, tighter terms, and less flexibility. Floor plan lending has a decades-long record of strong performance, driven by strong collateral coverage, short holding periods, and active monitoring. Yet dealers have watched provider after provider enter the space in good times and retreat when conditions tighten - through bank pullbacks, captive lenders narrowing to single-brand programs, and ongoing consolidation among independent lenders. The gap is widest for dealers seeking small and mid-sized flooring facilities: large enough to matter to their business, too small to hold the attention of the remaining national providers. Elevex was built to serve exactly that underserved segment - a lender for which floor plan is the core business, not a product to be cut in the next downturn.

A committed, brand-agnostic line across the whole showroom

Elevex finances compact and heavy construction equipment, agriculture and turf, material handling and industrial power, trucks and vocational vehicles, marine and powersports, and rental and fleet inventory. The platform serves both OEM-sponsored dealer programs and independent dealers, offering competitive advance rates, curtailment structures calibrated by vertical to how inventory actually turns, and lending across the United States with cross-border optionality as the platform scales. Elevex's OEM and distributor finance programs are live at launch, with Vero servicing sponsored finance offerings for manufacturers and other OEM ecosystem partners from day one.

Technology-enabled discipline, human judgment

Elevex's operating model pairs real-time monitoring, digital and on-site audits, title control, and self-service dealer portals with experienced wholesale finance professionals. Powering that model is VeroOS, Vero's proven wholesale and inventory finance platform, together with Vero's servicing infrastructure supporting core floor plan functions - funding, servicing, portfolio oversight, and risk monitoring. Vero's technology carries the operational load that historically kept lenders from serving smaller facilities economically, enabling Elevex to scale efficiently while maintaining a modern borrower and partner experience.

"Dealers have been taught to expect their flooring partners to leave - and too often, they have," said Jeffry D. Elliott, Chief Executive Officer of Elevex Capital. "This asset class never deserved that abandonment; it performs through the cycle. We built Elevex to be the floor plan lender that stays: multi-vertical, technology-enabled, and committed by design. Most lenders finance assets. We engineer outcomes - and we intend to be here to see them through."

"The old floor plan experience meant surprise audits, rigid curtailments, and waiting days for funding," said Spencer Richman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Elevex Capital. "When we can see a dealer's floor in real time, we can fund faster, audit with far less friction, and give dealers the flexibility their business actually needs. The technology is what lets us be both disciplined and dependable at the same time."

"Elevex is building a technology-forward equipment finance platform with a clear focus on speed, transparency, and modern execution," said John Mizzi, Chief Executive Officer of Vero Technologies. "By pairing Elevex's vision with Vero's proven servicing capabilities and VeroOS, we're helping Elevex launch, scale, and bring its OEM- and distributor-sponsored finance programs to market."

Availability

Elevex Capital's floor plan platform is available now to equipment dealers, distributors, resellers, and OEMs across the United States. Dealers and manufacturers interested in a flooring line or an OEM program can learn more at elevexcapital.com or contact the Elevex team directly.

About Elevex Capital

Elevex Capital engineers payment solutions for commercial equipment needs, serving small businesses, mid-sized companies, equipment sellers, third-party originators, community banks, and capital markets partners across the United States and Canada. The company combines decades of equipment finance expertise with AI-powered technology to deliver innovative payment structures-including usage-based models, seasonal payments, milestone-based terms, and as-a-service options-that align with how equipment actually generates business value. Backed by a $1 billion forward flow agreement with TPG and credit facilities with Wells Fargo and Woodforest Bank, Elevex provides application-only financing up to $1,000,000 with decisions in minutes. For more information, visit elevexcapital.com.

About Vero

Vero provides an end-to-end SaaS and servicing platform designed to streamline wholesale, supply chain, rental and fleet financing. The modular platform supports every function across a lender's organization with process automation, analytics, and workflow management, enabling lenders to grow efficiently, reduce manual work, and enhance borrower experiences. Learn more at vero-technologies.com.

Media Contacts

Cory Damm, Chief Marketing Officer, Elevex Capital cdamm@elevexcapital.com • 603-630-7427

Jason Bartz, Vero Technologies press@vero-technologies.com • 404-383-7048

SOURCE: Vero Finance Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/elevex-capital-launches-multi-vertical-floor-plan-finance-platform-p-1188410