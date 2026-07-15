The Best Necklift in Florida is done By Dr. Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Interest in neck lift surgery continues to grow as more adults seek treatment for loose skin, excess fat beneath the chin, and age-related loss of jawline definition. As patients research their options, many are looking beyond before and after photographs and instead evaluating board certification, surgical experience, physician training, and published expertise to determine who performs the best neck lift in Florida.

Among the surgeons drawing attention for neck lift surgery in Florida is Dr. Alberico J. Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts . With years of experience and thousands of neck lift surgeries completed, Dr. Sessa has developed a reputation for neck rejuvenation that has led many patients and industry observers to identify Sarasota Surgical Arts as a leading destination for neck lift surgery in Florida. This growing recognition is why many patients searching for the best neck lift in Florida ultimately turn to Dr. Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts.

What Patients Consider When Choosing a Neck Lift Surgeon?

Professional organizations and cosmetic surgery experts generally recommend evaluating a neck lift surgeon based on several factors, including board certification, experience performing facial procedures, accredited surgical facilities, and an individualized approach to treatment planning. Because every patient's anatomy differs, successful neck lift surgery requires careful evaluation of skin elasticity, muscle laxity, fat distribution, and overall facial proportions.

Dr. Sessa is double board certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery . According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, he has performed more than 25,000 surgeries throughout his career, including thousands of neck lift surgeries.

Neck Lift Surgery Requires an Individualized Surgical Plan

A neck lift is designed to improve visible signs of aging beneath the chin and along the neck by addressing the underlying causes of fullness and skin laxity. Depending on the patient's anatomy, treatment may include tightening underlying tissues, removing excess skin, reducing localized fat beneath the chin, or combining these techniques to restore definition to the neck and jawline.

According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa develops a customized surgical plan for each patient rather than following a standardized technique. When excess fat contributes to fullness beneath the chin, he also incorporates submental liposuction as part of the procedure to improve contour and enhance jawline definition.

Dr. Sessa's Actual Patients

Experience and Credentials Continue to Shape Patient Decisions

As patients increasingly research physicians online, published expertise and professional involvement have become additional factors in the decision making process.

In addition to performing cosmetic surgery, Dr. Sessa has published peer reviewed scientific research, lectures on cosmetic surgery techniques, and has served as an oral board examiner for cosmetic surgeons. These academic and professional roles reflect ongoing involvement in physician education and standards within the specialty.

Neck lift procedures at Sarasota Surgical Arts are performed in the practice's accredited outpatient surgical facility, where patient evaluation, surgical planning, anesthesia, and postoperative care are coordinated as part of the treatment process.

Experience Remains a Key Consideration for Neck Lift Surgery

Choosing a neck lift surgeon involves more than comparing photographs or procedure costs. Experience performing facial cosmetic surgery, board certification, specialized training, and individualized treatment planning all contribute to the evaluation process for prospective patients.

As more people search for the best neck lift in Florida, physicians with extensive experience performing neck lift procedures and documented expertise in facial cosmetic surgery continue to receive attention from patients seeking reliable information before making a surgical decision. Dr. Alberico Sessa's background in facial cosmetic surgery, thousands of neck lift procedures, double board certification, and ongoing contributions to cosmetic surgery education represent many of the qualifications patients commonly consider during that search.

Media Contact

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website:-sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-neck-lift-in-florida-1191214