In early July, the Chinese government announced three mandatory national standards for energy consumption and energy efficiency in the photovoltaic sector, establishing a new compliance framework covering polysilicon, silicon wafers, PV modules and inverters. The rules, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, are expected to reshape manufacturing, procurement and project selection by favoring higher-efficiency, lower-energy-intensity products. However, market participants remain divided over whether the new standards will effectively reduce overcapacity and support a more sustainable pricing environment. ...

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