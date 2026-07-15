During the second quarter of 2026, Europe reached a new record for photovoltaic generation, producing 129 TWh of electricity, which is almost 20% more than in any previous second quarter. According to Montel's Q2 European Electricity Market Summary report, the surge in solar generation is reshaping the role of flexible assets and exposing a widening gap between renewable generation and the power system's ability to absorb it. Driven by prolonged sunshine and persistent high-pressure systems, the increase in solar generation prompted many operators of flexible thermal power plants and battery ...

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