Real Tested Inc: Two Free Travel Itinerary Builders Launch With One-Tap Auto-Planning - No Account, No Upload, Your Trip Stays on Your Device

Browser-based day-by-day planners export straight to Google Sheets, Excel, PDF, and CSV, suggest a starter plan for popular destinations, and never send a traveler's itinerary to a server

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Two free, browser-based travel planners launched today, taking aim at a category cluttered with sign-up walls, paywalled PDFs, and apps that upload every detail of a trip to someone else's server. The new sites - travelitinerarytemplate.com and tripitinerarytemplate.com - let travelers build a trip one day at a time in the browser and download it in whatever format their group already uses, with no account required and nothing leaving their device.

The two sites share an engine but address different trips. travelitinerarytemplate.com is tuned for the classic single-destination trip - a weekend city break, a week in Europe, a family vacation - where the work is filling out each day's plan. tripitinerarytemplate.com is built for the whole route: road trips, multi-city runs, and point-to-point journeys where flights, drives, stops, and stays all have to line up in order.

Both let a traveler set a destination, dates, and travelers, then add each day's activities - time, place, address, notes for flight numbers and booking confirmations, and cost - with rows that drag to reorder and days that duplicate or rename. Each day's date fills in automatically from the trip's range. When the plan is ready, a single bar exports it to Google Sheets for sharing and real-time editing with a travel group, to Excel for offline editing, to a clean one-page-per-day PDF for printing or an offline phone copy, or to CSV for importing elsewhere - all generated in the browser, with no file ever routed through a server.

Two features set the builders apart from a static template. A destination autocomplete suggests from a curated list of the world's most-visited places as a traveler types, and a one-tap "Auto-plan" button fills a blank trip with a destination's most popular activities and their typical durations - a starter itinerary for dozens of major cities, beaches, and national parks that a traveler can then reshape into their own. Because the suggestions are bundled with the page rather than fetched from an external service, even the auto-planner works without sending the destination - or anything else - off the device.

"Planning a trip is stressful enough without a tool that makes you create an account before it'll let you type, then locks the PDF behind a subscription," said Justin Hartfield, the developer behind the sites. "You should be able to land on the page, sketch out your days, tap once for a starting point if you want one, and walk away with a Google Sheet or a printable PDF - and your itinerary should be yours, saved on your own device, never uploaded anywhere."

The sites take an unusually explicit stance on privacy. Everything a traveler types stays in the browser's own storage and is never transmitted to or stored on the operators' servers; measurement is limited to aggregate, largely cookieless analytics that can't see or read the itinerary itself. The builders work on phones, tablets, and computers, are keyboard-operable and screen-reader labeled, and render in light or dark mode following system preference.

Both planners are free for personal and commercial use, with no premium tier gating exports or core functionality.

About the sites

The two travel planners are independently operated single-purpose web utilities built on a shared engineering philosophy: one page, one job, no friction. They join a companion collection of single-purpose countdown timers, three time zone converters, and fontcopyandpaste.com, a free Unicode text styling tool, all built under the same approach. The tools run entirely in the browser on Cloudflare's global network.

Contact Information

Company: Real Tested Inc.

Email: Justin@realtestedcbd.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/two-free-travel-itinerary-builders-launch-with-one-tap-auto-plan-1191278