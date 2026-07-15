Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc., the servicer and administrator of QCAD Digital Trust, the issuer of QCAD, Canada's first compliant Canadian Dollar stablecoin, today announced a banking and custody relationship with TD Bank Group (TD).

Under the terms of the agreement, TD will serve as a custodian for the fiat reserves backing the QCAD Digital Trust, ensuring that the assets underpinning the stablecoin are held with regulated financial institutions. This relationship marks one of the first instances of a major Canadian bank formally serving as a reserves custodian for a fiat-backed digital currency in Canada.

Jean Desgagné, Chair of Stablecorp, and former CEO of the Canadian Depository for Securities, Canada's clearing house, commented on the significance of this milestone:

"We have long maintained that the widespread adoption of digital currency in Canada would not happen in opposition to the financial sector, but in collaboration with it. Today's announcement significantly validates our thesis. By securing a custodial relationship with an institution of TD's caliber, we are effectively addressing the 'risk premium' often associated with digital assets. We have moved from the experimental phase to the roll-out phase."

James Salem, Executive Vice President, Treasury and Global Tax at TD, noted:

"Digital assets are reshaping how value is stored and transferred. We look forward to embarking on this relationship with Stablecorp to provide custody services supporting QCAD and to bring our capabilities to this evolving area of the market."

The custody relationship is expected to roll out in phases throughout Q3 and Q4 2026.

About QCAD

QCAD is Canada's first prospectus-filed, fully compliant Canadian dollar stablecoin, issued by QCAD Digital Trust and serviced by Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc. Each QCAD token is backed 1:1 by Canadian dollars held in segregated reserve accounts and is designed to enable instant, 24/7, globally accessible CAD-denominated transactions.

About Stablecorp

Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc. is a Toronto-based financial technology company building Canada's sovereign digital value infrastructure. Stablecorp is a registered Money Services Business with FINTRAC and a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Stablecorp Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305174

Source: Stablecorp / QCAD Digital Trust