The government of Zambia has entered into agreements with five contractors to develop 2 MW solar plant projects in 156 of the country's constituencies. The figure represented the number of constituencies in Zambia before the country's electoral commission added an additional 70 earlier this year. The 312 MW of decentralized solar will be developed under Zambia's Presidential Constituency Energy Initiative (PCEI), a flagship program designed to increase nationwide renewable energy rollout and eradicate structural power deficits. The project, tendered late last year, is also expected to add 4 ...

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