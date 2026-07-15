In June, Italy added 8,224 new photovoltaic systems with a combined capacity of 483.66 MW, alongside 4,656 new energy storage installations, according to an update from Terna's portal tracking installed electricity generation capacity in the country. Since the start of the year, Italy has registered 82,371 new solar installations, representing a 3.94% increase. Compared with June 2025, the total number of photovoltaic systems has risen by 9.14%, or 182,106 installations. In terms of capacity, Italy added 6,720.97 MW of new solar generation capacity over the past 12 months, an annual increase ...

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