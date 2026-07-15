In 2024, Spanish startup FutureVoltaics, a spinoff of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), announced he launch of VectHor, a pre-assembled photovoltaic solution consisting of a vertically mounted, landscape-oriented bifacial solar module combined with specular reflectors made of polished, textured metal featuring a proprietary pattern. The company has now released initial operational results from the largest pilot plant deployed to date using VectHor technology, which is designed to increase irradiance capture and shift part of solar generation toward periods with higher electricity market ...

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