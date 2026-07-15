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WKN: 850501 | ISIN: US1101221083 | Ticker-Symbol: BRM
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 14:22
49,870 Euro
-0,08 % -0,040
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,83049,99514:40
49,81049,99514:34
PR Newswire
15.07.2026 13:06 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Septa Pharmaceuticals Inc. Acquires CeeNU (Lomustine) from Bristol Myers Squibb, Canada

Mississauga, ON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Septa Pharmaceuticals Inc., a rapidly growing leader in the Canadian healthcare sector, is proud to announce the successful acquisition of CeeNU (Lomustine) from Bristol Myers Squibb, Canada as of June 29th, 2026. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Septa's ongoing expansion and underscores its unwavering dedication to strengthening its specialty oncology pharmaceutical portfolio. CeeNU (Lomustine) is an established and highly valued alkylating agent utilized primarily in the treatment of specific types of brain tumors and Hodgkin's lymphoma. By integrating this essential chemotherapy medication into its product lineup, Septa is reinforcing its footprint in the critical care and oncology space.

CeeNU (Lomustine) represents an important therapeutic option for many individuals battling severe health conditions. Consequently, Septa is deeply committed to ensuring continuous, uninterrupted patient access to this vital medication across Canada. Recognizing the critical need for a robust and stable supply of essential medicines in today's complex healthcare landscape, Septa is fiercely prioritizing the long-term availability of CeeNU (Lomustine).

"As we integrate CeeNU (Lomustine) into our growing portfolio, our primary focus remains firmly on the patients and the medical professionals who treat them," said Devinder K., President & CEO of Septa Pharmaceuticals Inc. "We are working collaboratively and closely with all relevant stakeholders, including regulatory bodies and supply chain partners, to ensure a seamless transition. This acquisition is a profound testament to our core mission of providing high-quality, reliable pharmaceutical products that tangibly improve health outcomes both across the country and globally."

As Septa rapidly broadens its diverse product portfolio and expands geographic territories, the company is actively seeking new strategic partnerships and licensing opportunities. We welcome collaborations with pharmaceutical companies to out/in-license, launch and commercialize such high-impact therapies globally. Together, we can drive mutual growth and ensure vital medicines reach global markets.

About Septa Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Septa Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a forward-thinking pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development, acquisition, and commercialization of specialized pharmaceuticals globally. With a patient-first philosophy, Septa consistently strives to bridge gaps in the healthcare market by securing and stabilizing the supply of critical medicines. Through strategic partnerships and targeted acquisitions, Septa continues to build a robust product pipeline and managed access programs designed to meet the evolving needs of the global medical community.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005802/Septa_Pharmaceuticals_Inc__Septa_Pharmaceuticals_Inc__Acquires_C.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/septa-pharmaceuticals-inc-acquires-ceenu-lomustine-from-bristol-myers-squibb-canada-302824343.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.