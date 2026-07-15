Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum sollte ein $1-Mrd.-Uranriese 15,6 % an einem Explorer zu 0,10 CAD kaufen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 10:30 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Specialfastigheter Sverige AB: Specialfastigheter's Interim Report January-June 2026

  • Total income amounted to SEK 1,677 millon (1,902), a decrease by 12 per cent
  • Profit from property management amounted to SEK 908 million (1,024), a decrease by 11 per cent
  • Unrealised changes in property values amounted to an increase of SEK 1,446 million (decrease: 170) and value changes in financial instruments amounted to SEK -23 million (-151)
  • Net profit for the period totalled SEK 1,849 million (566)
  • Assessed market value, properties amounted to SEK 51,469 million (47,368)

During the quarter, Specialfastigheter completed several development projects, adding approximately 30,000 sqm of new premises. The company signed several major lease agreements covering a total of 21,000 sqm of lettable area, together with the renegotiation of a further 5,000 sqm. The committed investment volume amounts to almost SEK 30 billion.

"The lease agreements relate to redevelopment and extension projects, increasing our development volume and strengthening our property portfolio. This will further enhance the company's earnings capacity," says CEO Alexandra Laurén.

Specialfastigheter also took important steps to strengthen its long-term funding by establishing a new EMTN programme, providing access to the international capital markets. This increases financial flexibility, broadens the company's funding base and further strengthens its financial position, all of which are important enablers of our long-term growth and investment strategy.

The interim report is attached and is also available at www.specialfastigheter.se

This disclosure contains information that Specialfastigheter Sverige AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 15-07-2026 10:29 CET.

For further information, please contact:
Eva Bång, CFO: +46 (0)10 788 62 00
Alexandra Laurén, CEO: +46 (0)10 788 62 00

Specialfastigheter owns, develops and manages properties with special security requirements. The company is wholly owned by the Swedish state and governed through the Government Offices of Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises approximately one million square metres of lettable area. The market value of the portfolio amounts to just over SEK 51 billion. Operations are conducted throughout Sweden. For more information, please visit www.specialfastigheter.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.