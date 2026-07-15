Specialfastigheter Sverige AB: Specialfastigheter's Interim Report January-June 2026

Total income amounted to SEK 1,677 millon (1,902), a decrease by 12 per cent

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 908 million (1,024), a decrease by 11 per cent

Unrealised changes in property values amounted to an increase of SEK 1,446 million (decrease: 170) and value changes in financial instruments amounted to SEK -23 million (-151)

Net profit for the period totalled SEK 1,849 million (566)

Assessed market value, properties amounted to SEK 51,469 million (47,368)

During the quarter, Specialfastigheter completed several development projects, adding approximately 30,000 sqm of new premises. The company signed several major lease agreements covering a total of 21,000 sqm of lettable area, together with the renegotiation of a further 5,000 sqm. The committed investment volume amounts to almost SEK 30 billion.

"The lease agreements relate to redevelopment and extension projects, increasing our development volume and strengthening our property portfolio. This will further enhance the company's earnings capacity," says CEO Alexandra Laurén.

Specialfastigheter also took important steps to strengthen its long-term funding by establishing a new EMTN programme, providing access to the international capital markets. This increases financial flexibility, broadens the company's funding base and further strengthens its financial position, all of which are important enablers of our long-term growth and investment strategy.

The interim report is attached and is also available at www.specialfastigheter.se

This disclosure contains information that Specialfastigheter Sverige AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 15-07-2026 10:29 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Eva Bång, CFO: +46 (0)10 788 62 00

Alexandra Laurén, CEO: +46 (0)10 788 62 00

Specialfastigheter owns, develops and manages properties with special security requirements. The company is wholly owned by the Swedish state and governed through the Government Offices of Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises approximately one million square metres of lettable area. The market value of the portfolio amounts to just over SEK 51 billion. Operations are conducted throughout Sweden. For more information, please visit www.specialfastigheter.se