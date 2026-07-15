Aryo Ventures: Cortica, a Pioneer in Autonomous AI Valued at Hundreds of Millions of Dollars, Appoints Defense-Tech worldwide Investment business Executive Meron Raz as Chairman of Iron Brain

Raz, one of the pioneers of Israel's Homeland Security (HLS) industry and a leading figure in defense investment and business development, will lead Iron Brain, a defense-tech company developing advanced artificial intelligence systems for intelligence, defense and homeland security applications

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following several multimillion-dollar exits, Meron Raz (51), one of Israel's most prominent and experienced defense-tech executives, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Iron Brain, one of Israel's most promising defense-tech startups, following his nomination by Cortica, a shareholder in the company.

Raz brings decades of experience in leading technology companies, investments, mergers and acquisitions, and international business development.

Raz currently serves as Chairman of Navigicom, which develops advanced navigation systems for civilian and military applications that operate without GPS; Chairman of Axon Pulse, which develops artificial intelligence systems for a wide range of defense applications and is a Board Member at chairman of Quantzilla, focused on quantum computing solutions for automation, healthcare and financial services. In 2022, Raz co-founded Aryo Ventures, an investment platform focused on technology transfer and industrial offset transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars across the defense, energy, agriculture and medical sectors.

Throughout his career, Raz has held a series of senior positions in Israel's defense and technology industries. He previously served as CEO of the publicly traded MER Group, led a significant exit in the travel technology sector, sold the optical communications company Civcom in a transaction valued at approximately $40 million, and served as executive Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and Business Development at ELTA, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), where he played a key role in advancing strategic transactions and international partnerships.

Raz is currently completing a major industrial offset transaction in the United Arab Emirates valued at tens of millions of dollars. In recent years, he has worked extensively with the UAE, Morocco and other Arab countries, connecting innovative Israeli technologies with strategic national projects.

Raz is one of the most experienced investor executives to have shaped Israel's Homeland Security industry. Over the years he has led and won major international projects, including the security systems tender for the Athens Olympic Games, airport security projects and numerous homeland security initiatives worldwide.

Commenting on his appointment, Meron Raz said: "I am excited to invest and join Iron Brain and lead the company through its impressive growth trajectory. Israel's defense-tech industry is currently at an unprecedented peak, earning tremendous recognition worldwide and attracting exceptional interest from governments, armed forces and investors. It is a great privilege for me to have been part of the generation that helped build this industry from its earliest days, and now to help another innovative Israeli company become a significant player on the global stage."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006175/Meron_Raz.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cortica-a-pioneer-in-autonomous-ai-valued-at-hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars-appoints-defense-tech-worldwide-investment-business-executive-meron-raz-as-chairman-of-iron-brain-302826358.html