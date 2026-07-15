Leading the Network 2030: WBBA Officially Launches AI-Net, a Globally Authoritative Data Communications Certification

The AI-Net assessment spans both macroeconomic and microeconomic dimensions. At the macroeconomic level, the certification evaluates national policy alignment and industry-building efforts. Key criteria include top-level policy frameworks anchoring Net5.5G, IPv6, and intelligent networks, alongside active contributions to global standards and ecosystem collaboration. At the microeconomic level, the assessment benchmarks operators using the IP Network Development Index (IPDI) launched by the WBBA at MWC, precisely measuring live-network intelligence and Advanced IP/Net5.5G deployment density to identify Net5.5G pioneers.

Moving beyond Wide Area Networks, the certification's scope extends to end-to-end digital foundations, integrating highly interconnected Data Center Networks and comprehensive endogenous security systems into its core criteria. This multidimensional alignment not only highlights a nation's strategic foresight but also validates the full-scenario, highly secure network capabilities delivered by leading operators in specialized sectors like automated logistics, smart retail, and smart cities.

"A trusted, industry-recognized benchmark, AI-Net turns the Four Forces into measurable progress toward Network 2030." Moving forward, the WBBA will leverage this certification to build global consensus among policymakers, standards organizations, and leading operators. By accelerating unified standards and closing the digital divide, the initiative will construct an "AI-ready" network foundation to drive industries toward the 2030 intelligent future.

About the World Broadband Association:

The World Broadband Association (WBBA) is an open, multilateral organization and platform that brings together cloud and broadband industry stakeholders to address and drive forward the shared goals of maximizing the social and economic benefits of digital ultra-broadband for all globally. The WBBA champions the business, consumer and citizen outcomes that broadband can deliver across the world, through converged network and cloud infrastructure.

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