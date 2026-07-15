IREN Appoints Chief Information Security Officer

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN ) ("IREN") today announced the appointment of Eric Hammersley as Chief Information Security Officer.

The appointment follows the recent additions of Kambiz Aghili as Chief Product Officer and Michael Nudelman as Chief Development Officer, as IREN continues to strengthen its senior leadership team and expand its AI Cloud platform across new markets and services.

As Chief Information Security Officer, Mr. Hammersley will lead IREN's security program across all three layers of its platform: data centers, compute and software.

Mr. Hammersley brings more than two decades of experience securing cloud platforms and critical infrastructure. He joins from Nutanix, where he served as Vice President, Engineering and Chief Product Security Officer, responsible for security governance, compliance and operational assurance across the company's software and SaaS products.

His earlier roles include leading software product security architecture for NVIDIA's high-performance computing environments, and senior engineering positions across the U.S. federal government and defense sector, including as Chief Engineer supporting the Joint Chiefs of Staff (J6). He is a U.S. Navy veteran.

Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of IREN, said:

"Security is core to how we design, build and operate our platform. As we deliver AI Cloud services to some of the most demanding customers in the world, Eric's experience securing cloud platforms at scale will be invaluable."

About IREN

IREN is a vertically integrated AI Cloud provider, delivering large-scale data centers and compute for AI training and inference. IREN's platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of grid-connected land and power in renewable-rich regions across North America, Europe and APAC.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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