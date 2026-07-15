Predictive maintenance (PM) is one of the much-touted features of the smart grid. Connected sensors collect data which is then used to analyze the state of the grid in real-time. PM can not only detect existing problems but also forecast equipment failure. Machine learning algorithms compile historical performance data and identify patterns which enable the prediction of future pressure points. The idea is to help grid managers schedule maintenance only when necessary, which in an ideal world should help to reduce downtime and costs. European Union: a slow transition Many nations around the world ...

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