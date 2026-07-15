From ESS News Lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS) imports into Pakistan reached 4.6 GWh in 2025, a 220% year-on-year increase, according to a new report from Islamabad-based think tank Renewables First. The report, From Solar Panels to Storage: Pakistan's Battery Boom Begins, says that battery storage is beginning to follow the growth trajectory of rooftop solar in Pakistan as it moves from a niche add-on to a structural necessity due to a convergence of factors including soaring electricity prices, increasing solarized households, falling battery costs globally and net billing reforms. ...

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