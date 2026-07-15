Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0047, -0048 and -0049 completed in 2026 as part of its ongoing maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") diamond drill program at the Trapper Zone within the 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project near Cartwright, Labrador, Canada. The Trapper Zone forms part of an oxide corridor that includes the Falcon and Hawkeye Zones collectively covering 29 square kilometres (Figure 1).





Figure 1: The Radar Property with the Dias QMAGT vertical gradient (Bzz) anomaly footprint shown in red (high-amplitude pixels only). The QMAGT-imaged central oxide-layering corridor validated over 29 km2, encompassing the Trapper Zone, Hawkeye Zone, and the new Falcon Zone.

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Trapper Zone Assay Highlights

Analytical results received for three (3) additional diamond drill holes (R-0047 to R-0049) from the MRE drill program initiated in Q4 2025, delivering consistent broad intercepts of oxide mineralization.

(R-0047 to R-0049) from the MRE drill program initiated in Q4 2025, delivering consistent broad intercepts of oxide mineralization. Key intercepts include: Hole R-0047: 126.8 m @ 42.84% Fe2O3, 5.43% TiO2, 0.306% V2O5 Including 68.4 m @ 46.81% Fe2O3, 6.17% TiO2, 0.335% V2O5 Hole R-0048: 92.3 m @ 42.46% Fe2O3, 5.38% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 Including 16.3 m @ 53.72% Fe2O3, 7.29% TiO2, 0.431% V2O5 Hole R-0049: 100.3 m @ 42.97% Fe2O3, 5.39% TiO2, 0.316% V2O5 Including 26.5 m @ 53.91% Fe2O3, 7.22% TiO2, 0.431% V2O5

These results now bring the total MRE drill results to forty-two (42) diamond drill holes received to date. As reported previously, analytical results from the first thirty-nine (39) diamond drill holes of the MRE drill program include:

DDH FROM TO Length True Thickness Fe2O3 TiO2 V205 ID m m m m % % % R-0008 170.0 237.6 68.3 66.2 46.15 9.21 0.311 R-0009 94.0 181.2 87.2 84.4 50.67 10.15 0.339 R-0010 1.5 137.0 135.5 121.7 50.03 7.87 0.352 R-0011 58.1 153.3 95.2 50.8 39.49 6.49 0.222 R-0012 3.8 79.0 75.2 39.6 27.39 4.87 0.116 R-0013 9.5 121.0 111.5 97.9 37.08 5.14 0.242 R-0014 8.8 50.0 41.2 14.9 36.17 6.36 0.188 R-0015 73.3 174.0 100.7 88.9 38.56 6.80 0.229 R-0016 44.0 94.6 50.6 47.1 52.05 7.21 0.375 R-0017 50.6 140.6 90.0 73.0 51.86 6.76 0.417 R-0018 44.7 115.0 70.3 44.1 42.64 5.66 0.288 R-0019 66.6 112.3 45.7 41.6 49.51 6.56 0.374 R-0020 87.3 128.0 40.7 31.1 37.62 4.93 0.239 R-0021 96.0 127.4 31.4 16.5 53.18 7.08 0.414 R-0022 62.0 92.6 30.6 28.6 49.4 6.61 0.373 R-0023 100.5 186.5 86.0 54.0 45.5 5.5 0.367 R-0024 112.0 203.0 91.0 58.7 49.08 6.23 0.39 R-0024 142.0 186.0 44.0 28.4 54.2 7.07 0.443 R-0025 141.3 223.0 81.7 58.5 41.36 5.18 0.309 R-0025 168.0 201.0 33.0 23.7 47.38 6.01 0.384 R-0026 141.7 189.0 47.3 27.7 38.16 4.65 0.288 R-0026 110.9 131.4 20.5 12.0 52.39 6.55 0.449 R-0027 81.2 162.0 80.8 63.4 42.74 5.18 0.320 R-0028 105.7 211.0 105.3 54.5 42.39 5.40 0.306 R-0028 144.0 182.0 38.0 19.7 49.43 6.50 0.382 R-0029 65.2 172.0 106.8 95.5 44.41 5.36 0.341 R-0029 65.2 104.0 38.8 34.7 53.02 6.46 0.441 R-0030 83.1 174.0 90.9 49.5 42.57 5.40 0.303 R-0030 83.1 101.7 18.6 10.2 50.81 6.56 0.398 R-0031 63.4 171.6 108.2 87.2 38.11 5.13 0.254 R-0031 97.0 140.1 43.1 34.7 42.71 5.88 0.309 R-0032 53.8 198.0 144.2 135.3 37.13 5.04 0.234 R-0032 114.0 170.0 56.0 52.6 44.68 6.50 0.294 R-0033 67.4 168.0 100.6 77.5 44.07 6.38 0.286 R-0033 97.0 153.0 56.0 43.1 48.03 7.25 0.304 R-0034 68.8 195.0 126.2 124.0 43.19 6.05 0.293 R-0034 106.1 170.0 63.9 62.8 48.61 7.01 0.344 R-0035 8.5 22.0 13.5 9.9 30.98 2.93 0.193 R-0036 55.0 128.0 73.0 36.5 45.34 6.31 0.345 R-0036 80.0 114.0 34.0 17.0 50.46 7.21 0.395 R-0037 52.2 103.0 50.8 41.9 45.93 6.46 0.348 R-0038 45.4 146.2 100.8 73.7 41.23 5.21 0.302 R-0038 103.9 146.2 42.4 31.0 46.20 6.35 0.364 R-0039 84.0 194.0 110.1 106.5 47.42 5.95 0.354 R-0039 97.0 149.1 52.1 50.4 58.15 7.68 0.459 R-0039 166.4 194.0 27.6 26.7 45.88 5.85 0.350 R-0040 84.9 130.0 45.1 31.9 51.20 7.94 0.340 R-0041 6.6 53.0 46.4 34.7 47.97 6.49 0.368 R-0042 102.1 137.4 35.3 23.6 50.68 6.74 0.378 R-0043 28.4 68.2 39.8 30.4 47.93 7.24 0.307 R-0044 82.9 105.8 22.9 16.6 51.38 6.85 0.415 R-0045 76.9 148.3 71.3 53.7 48.28 6.21 0.373 R-0045 104.0 144.0 40.0 31.1 53.69 7.32 0.441 R-0046 20.0 147.9 127.9 103.6 52.94 7.35 0.388 R-0046 20.0 74.0 54.0 43.7 58.33 8.78 0.415

Table 1: MRE drill program assay intercepts previously reported in Q4 2025 and 2026 to date from drill holes R-0008 to R-0046.

Top 15 intercepts from the MRE Drill Program to date can be found in Table 4 below.

from the MRE Drill Program to date can be found in Table 4 below. Completed sixty-three (63) holes (R-0008 to R-0070) from Q4 2025 to date in 2026, with significant oxide intercepts including 244.4 m from R-0061 (true thickness of 204.7) of semi-massive oxide with extensive rhythmic oxide layering.

of semi-massive oxide with extensive rhythmic oxide layering. Actively drilling holes R-0071 and R-0072.

MRE drilling to date has returned multiple holes of thick oxide core intercepts exceeding 70-144 metres and certain assay intervals frequently above 45-58% Fe2O3, 6-8% TiO2 and 0.37-0.44% V2O5.

and certain assay intervals frequently above 45-58% Fe2O3, 6-8% TiO2 and 0.37-0.44% V2O5. Rhythmic banding and semi-massive to massive oxide mineralization are observed consistently in Trapper South , comparable to the high-grade results from Trapper North.

, comparable to the high-grade results from Trapper North. Drilling is progressing efficiently, with 16,159 m completed in the Trapper Zone to date .

. Excellent core recovery remains above 95% and representative sampling support ongoing metallurgical test work and the advancement of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA Metals, commented:

"These new assay results from R-0047 to R-0049 are highly encouraging and clearly illustrate how the Trapper South grid is taking shape. With numerous long intercepts of high-grade oxide mineralization-such as the 126.8 m @ 42.84% Fe2O3, 5.43% TiO2, 0.306% V2O5 (including 68.4 m @ 46.81% Fe2O3, 6.17% TiO2, 0.335% V2O5) in R-0047 and standout higher-grade zones exceeding 53% Fe2O3, 7.2% TiO2, and 0.430% V2O5 in R-0048 and R-0049-the cross-sections are filling in beautifully with consistent rhythmic layering and semi-massive oxides. This continuity across the drill grid, combined with over 16,159 metres completed to date, significantly strengthens our confidence in the scale and quality of the system as we progress toward our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. The Trapper Zone continues to deliver the robust results needed to highlight the district-scale potential of the 29 km² oxide corridor at Radar."

The latest results from these drill holes, R-0047, R-0048 and R-0049, once again demonstrate excellent continuity across broad zones of oxide mineralization, underscoring the growing potential for a sizable mineral resource that could create meaningful long-term value for SAGA shareholders.

Detailed Logging Highlights from Drill Hole R-0047 to R-0049

Hole R-0047 (Cross-Section S06, Figure 2): Drill hole R-0047 is drilled on cross-section S6, with an azimuth of 218 and a dip of -45°, with a total depth of 305 m. The oxide zone is 122.3 m thick, intersected at 106.1m, at a sheared contact runs to 247.4 m at a fault contact with a felsic dyke. Oxide zone includes rhythmic oxide layering (71.5 m) and semi-massive oxide (50.8 m).

Drill hole R-0047 is drilled on cross-section S6, with an azimuth of 218 and a dip of -45°, with a total depth of 305 m. The oxide zone is 122.3 m thick, intersected at 106.1m, at a sheared contact runs to 247.4 m at a fault contact with a felsic dyke. Oxide zone includes rhythmic oxide layering (71.5 m) and semi-massive oxide (50.8 m). Hole R-0048 (Cross-Section S10, Figure 3): Drill hole R-0048 is drilled on cross-section S10, with an azimuth of 38 and a dip of -45° with a total depth of 242 m. The oxide zone is 116.9 m thick, intersected at 31.7 and runs to 149.3 m. The upper intersect is at 50° to the core axis, with a gradational contact moving from gabbronorite to the oxide zone, beginning as rhythmic layering. The lower contact of the oxide zone is cut by a quartz vein, with the contact marked before the upper boundary of the vein at 70° to the core axis. The oxide zone contains 105.1 m of rhythmic layering and 11.8 m of semi-massive oxide.

Drill hole R-0048 is drilled on cross-section S10, with an azimuth of 38 and a dip of -45° with a total depth of 242 m. The oxide zone is 116.9 m thick, intersected at 31.7 and runs to 149.3 m. The upper intersect is at 50° to the core axis, with a gradational contact moving from gabbronorite to the oxide zone, beginning as rhythmic layering. The lower contact of the oxide zone is cut by a quartz vein, with the contact marked before the upper boundary of the vein at 70° to the core axis. The oxide zone contains 105.1 m of rhythmic layering and 11.8 m of semi-massive oxide. Hole R-0049 (Cross-Section S10, Figure 3): Drill hole R-0049 is drilled on cross-section S10, with an azimuth of 38 and a dip of -60°, with a total depth of 200 m. The hole intercepts the oxide zone at 30.7 m where there is a sharp magmatic contact transitioning from gabbronorite to semi-massive oxide. The upper contact for the oxide zone is 40°to core axis. The lower contact of the oxide zone is sheared at 45o to core axis against a felsic dyke at 134.3 m. The oxide zone is 103.6 m and consists of 17.4 m of semi-massive oxide and 86.1 m of rhythmic layering.





Figure 2: Cross section of S6 looking NW showing R-0019, -0027, -0028, -0042, -0043, -0044 and -0047, highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0019, R-0027, R-0028, R-0042, R-0043, R-0044 and R-0047.

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Figure 3: Cross section of S10 looking NW showing R-0033, -0034, -0048, -0049 and -0050, highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0033, R-0034, R-0048, and R-0049. Assays are pending for R-0050.

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Trapper Zone Drilling Summary

Drill Hole Azimuth / Dip Total

Depth

(m) From (metres) To (metres) Semi-Massive Oxide (m) Rhythmic Layering (m) Total Oxide (m) True Thickness (m) Assays Received R-0016 38° / -45° 206 44.0 102.0 45.8 12.2 58.0 53.9 Yes R-0017 38° / -70° 161 50.6 140.6 87.1 3.0 90.1 73.0 Yes R-0018 38° / -45° 188 44.7 156.4 65.0 46.6 111.7 70.1 Yes R-0019 38° / -45° 182 66.6 133.0 38.0 28.5 66.5 72.8 Yes R-0020 38° / -45° 206 50.8 138.0 28.5 58.7 87.2 66.7 Yes R-0021 38° / -70° 152 81.3 127.4 33.5 12.6 46.1 24.3 Yes R-0022 38° / -45° 149 22.5 118.7 31.6 59.7 91.3 85.3 Yes R-0023 38° / -45° 272 100.5 239.3 30.6 76.4 107.1 67.2 Yes R-0024 38° / -45° 254 108.9 219.8 46.8 62.1 108.9 68.5 Yes R-0025 38° / -60° 275 123.0 253.6 6.9 118.1 125.0 89.6 Yes R-0026 38° / -60° 302 108.8 273.7 16.2 138.6 154.8 87.4 Yes R-0027 38° / -45° 217 81.3 175.3 34.2 59.9 94.1 73.9 Yes R-0028 38° / -60° 227 105.1 215.9 22.5 87.1 109.6 57.4 Yes R-0029 38° / -45° 214 65.2 184.0 13.4 105.4 118.8 106.2 Yes R-0030 38° / -60° 211 83.1 189.2 25.4 79.6 105.0 57.8 Yes R-0031 38° / -45° 215 63.4 171.6 2.4 105.9 108.3 87.2 Yes R-0032 38° / -60° 263 53.8 214.7 18.5 136.0 154.4 145.0 Yes R-0033 38° / -45° 251 67.7 203.5 23.7 112.4 136.1 104.8 Yes R-0034 38° / -60° 233 48.7 214.1 66.1 93.5 159.7 156.9 Yes R-0035 38° / -45° 97 8.5 66.3 0.0 35.0 35.0 25.7 Yes R-0036 38° / -70° 212 47.4 128.0 68.0 8.6 76.6 38.3 Yes R-0037 38° / -45° 206 42.6 146.0 50.8 52.6 103.4 85.2 Yes R-0038 38° / -70° 182 45.4 146.2 55.9 45.0 100.9 73.7 Yes R-0039 218° / -45° 251 84.0 196.3 82.2 23.3 105.5 102.1 Yes R-0040 38° / -70° 170 38.3 130.0 44.7 28.7 73.4 34.3 Yes R-0041 38° / -45° 100 6.6 84.2 38.5 30.9 69.4 52.1 Yes R-0042 38° / -70° 161 88.6 137.4 26.6 10.0 36.6 24.5 Yes R-0043 38° / -45° 119 28.4 101.6 37.5 35.7 73.3 55.9 Yes R-0044 218° / -45° 176 82.9 105.8 19.3 3.7 22.9 16.6 Yes R-0045 218° / -45° 245 39.3 223.6 67.4 71.7 139.1 96.9 Yes R-0046 a 218° / -45° 491 7.4 147.9 121.7 19.3 141.0 108.0 Yes R-0046 b 237.7 445.9 21.4 176.7 198.2 113.7 Yes R-0047 218° / -45° 305 106.1 247.4 50.8 71.5 122.3 118.1 Yes R-0048 38° / -45° 242 31.7 149.3 11.8 105.1 116.9 109.9 Yes R-0049 38° / -60° 200 30.7 134.3 17.4 86.1 103.6 66.6 Yes R-0050 218° / -45° 269 63.9 245.6 51.9 94.2 146.1 103.3

R-0051 38° / -60° 311 99.9 227.3 38.5 88.8 127.4 83.0

R-0052 38° / -45° 275 68.6 235.0 19.8 140.8 160.6 134.7

R-0053 38° / -60° 299 77.1 279.4 35.0 167.3 202.3 132.1

R-0054 38° / -45° 269 18.4 202.0 35.2 85.3 120.5 97.7

R-0055 38° / -60° 320 70.1 291.6 67.6 73.2 140.8 82.3

R-0056 38° / -45° 239 84.8 220.0 24.4 69.6 94.0 56.1

R-0057 38° / -60° 233 92.4 194.1 43.6 52.5 96.1 83.4

R-0058 38° / -45° 299 71.6 138.9 0 53.02 53.0 36.21

R-0059 38° / -45° 377 81.9 374.9 6.2 179.6 185.7 155.2

R-0060 38° / -60° 335 80.9 243.4 88.9 72.0 160.9 151.5

R-0061 218° / -45° 359 51.9 307.3 93.5 150.8 244.4 204.7

R-0062 38° / -60° 251 0.0 125.6 36.2 75.2 111.4 64.5

R-0063 180° / -45° 542 61.7 494.0 6.5 131.3 137.8 92.8

R-0064 218° / -45° 569 2.0 492.5 160.1 236.5 396.6 356.4

R-0065a 218° / -45° 584 41.1 162.7 4.2 117.4 121.7 109.8

R-0065b 338.7 584.0 61.3 172.1 233.4 210.6

R-0066 218° / -45° 320 Logging in progress R-0067 38° / -45° 221 Logging in progress R-0068 38° / -65° 260 Logging in progress R-0069 218° / -60° 221 Logging in progress R-0070 38° / -45° 221 Logging in progress R-0071 38° / -45°

Drilling in progress R-0072 38° / -70°

Drilling in progress

Total (m) 14,109















Table 2: Summary of drill holes R-0016 to R-0072, highlighting the oxide intercepts. See Figures 2 & 3 above, which depict the oxide mineralization in cross sections S6 and S10. True thickness represents the perpendicular width of the mineralized zone, while the total downhole oxide represents the length of the mineralization intercepted downhole.

Total Meters Drilled Total Samples Trapper South 2025 2050 1313 Trapper South 2026 14109 7725 Trapper Total 16159 9038

Table 3: Summary of total meters drilled in Q4 2025 and 2026 to date, including total core samples cut and prepared.





Figure 4: Trapper Zone plan view map outlining location of the MRE drill program completed to date, including cross-sections 0S4-S14 in Trapper South, T02-T03 in Trapper Transition, and N10-N12 in Trapper North showing the TMI of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey.

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Sampling Summary

Saga's core cutting team finalized the cutting, sampling, and shipping of 845 samples from R-0050, -0051, -0052, -0053 and -0054. IGS Laboratories received the samples at the beginning of last week and anticipates releasing the assay results to the Company in the coming days. An additional 475 samples from drill holes R-0055, -0056 and -0057 were sent to IGS on Friday, July 10, 2026. A total of 9,038 samples have been collected in the Trapper Zone to date.

Key Project Highlights

Confirmed mineralization in 70 out of 70 drill holes completed and observed in two primary zones to date.

drill holes completed and observed in two primary zones to date. Analytical results to date include numerous oxide-rich intercepts, including:

DDH FROM TO Length True Thickness Fe2O3 TiO2 V205 ID m m m m % % % R-0009 94.0 181.2 87.2 84.4 50.67 10.15 0.339 R-0008 170.0 237.6 68.3 66.2 46.15 9.21 0.311 R-0046 20.0 74.0 54.0 43.7 58.33 8.78 0.415 R-0040 84.9 130.0 45.1 31.9 51.20 7.94 0.340 R-0010 1.5 137.0 135.5 121.7 50.03 7.87 0.352 R-0039 97.0 149.1 52.1 50.4 58.15 7.68 0.459 R-0017 73.0 140.6 67.6 54.9 55.13 7.37 0.448 R-0045 104.0 144.0 40.0 31.1 53.69 7.32 0.441 R-0033 97.0 153.0 56.0 43.1 48.03 7.25 0.304 R-0043 28.4 68.2 39.8 30.4 47.93 7.24 0.307 R-0016 44.0 94.6 50.6 47.1 52.05 7.21 0.375 R-0036 80.0 114.0 34.0 17.0 50.46 7.21 0.395 R-0021 96.0 127.4 31.4 16.5 53.18 7.08 0.414 R-0024 142.0 186.0 44.0 28.4 54.20 7.07 0.443 R-0034 106.1 170.0 63.9 62.8 48.61 7.01 0.344

Table 4: Top 15 intercepts from the 2025 & 2026 drilling programs at the Trapper Zone.

Infrastructure including road access, deep-water port, nearby hydro-electric power and regional airport.

Confirmed a 29.0 km 2 central oxide corridor that encompasses the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones, demonstrating district-scale potential.

that encompasses the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones, demonstrating district-scale potential. Consistent grades and thicknesses with semi-massive to massive oxide reporting up to 72.33% Fe2O3,13.3% TiO2, and 0.66% V2O5.

with semi-massive to massive oxide reporting up to Petrographic analysis confirms titanomagnetite mineralization is advantageous for simplified metallurgical processing.

A total of 16,159 m has been completed and reported to date for the MRE drill program. See Figure 4 above, showcasing MRE drill hole locations in the Trapper Zone reported to date.

About the Radar Critical Mineral Property in Labrador

The Radar Property comprises 690 mineral claims across 9 mineral licenses, totalling approximately 24,175 hectares in southeastern Labrador, located approximately 10 km south of Cartwright. The Property entirely encloses the Dykes River Intrusive Complex (~160 km² at the surface) and is accessible year-round via paved Route 510, a Cartwright logging road, and a SAGA-constructed access trail. Infrastructure advantages include the deep-water port at Cartwright, the Cartwright Airport (YRF), and proximity to regional hydroelectric power from Muskrat Falls and Churchill Falls.

Diamond drilling, geophysics, trenching and geological mapping have confirmed a 29 km2 oxide corridor encompassing the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones. VTM mineralization at Radar is comparable to that of global Fe-Ti-V systems such as Panzhihua (China) and Bushveld (South Africa). Subject to further exploration, resource definition, and metallurgical testing, the Project may represent a strategic source of titanium, vanadium, and iron for North American markets.





Figure 5: The Radar Property with the Dias QMAGT vertical gradient (Bzz) anomaly footprint shown in red (high-amplitude pixels only). The QMAGT-imaged central oxide-layering corridor validated over a 29 km2 area, encompassing the Trapper Zone, Hawkeye Zone, and the new Falcon Zone, with additional targets highlighted to the west and north. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador.

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Debt Settlement Closing

Additionally, the Company announces that it has issued 367,436 common shares in settlement of $220,461 arm's length debt, previously announced on April 24, 2026. All shares issued under the debt settlement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

Qualified Person

Dr. A. Miller, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Technical Information

Diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Company personnel at SAGA's core facility in Cartwright, Labrador. The drill core diameter was NQ. The core was cut lengthwise using a diamond saw, and one half was retained in the core box, while the other half was sampled at designated intervals for analysis.

Core samples were prepared and analyzed at the Impact Global Solutions (IGS) laboratory facility in Montréal, Québec. As part of the analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.

Crush rejects and pulp samples are retained and stored in a secure facility for potential future verification and re-analysis. The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with industry standard practices.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 18,368 m of drilling, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.

The Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, is a near-surface REE system hosted within a peralkaline caldera complex that shares strong geological similarities with the Tanbreez and Strange Lake deposits. The project features consistent mineralization, with zones spanning 26 km2, including drill assays up to 2.03% TREO with approximately 28% HREO content, and sample assays up to 21.6% TREO.

The Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18 km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8. (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 72,701 hectares and shares significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's Radar Project and objectives in respect of the Debt Settlement. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

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Source: Saga Metals Corp.