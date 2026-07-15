How the IRS Decides Who Qualifies to Settle for Less - Clear Start Tax Breaks Down Offer in Compromise Approval Factors in 2026

The IRS approves only a fraction of Offer in Compromise applications each year, and understanding the math behind the decision is the difference between an accepted offer and a wasted filing.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / The Offer in Compromise (OIC) program lets qualifying taxpayers resolve a federal tax debt for less than the full balance - but it is also one of the most misunderstood tools in the tax code. Clear Start Tax says many applicants are rejected not because they don't deserve relief, but because they misjudge how the IRS calculates what it believes it can collect.

"The IRS doesn't settle because someone asks nicely or because the balance feels overwhelming," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "It settles when the numbers show it's unlikely to collect more than the offer over a reasonable period. Results vary from case to case, and a strong offer is built on those numbers, not on hope."

At the center of every OIC is a figure the IRS calls reasonable collection potential - essentially the value of a taxpayer's assets plus what's left of their income after allowable living expenses, projected over a set number of months. An offer that meets or exceeds that figure has a realistic chance; one that falls below it is usually returned. That's why two people with identical balances can receive very different outcomes.

Approval also depends on compliance and accuracy. Applicants must be current on required filings, keep up with estimated payments, and document every figure they claim. A single unfiled year or an overstated expense can stall or sink an otherwise viable offer. The process typically takes several months, and the IRS continues to expect good-faith cooperation throughout.

"Where we see people go wrong is treating the Offer in Compromise like a negotiation over a price," the spokesperson added. "It's really a financial disclosure. The stronger and more honest the documentation, the better the odds - and the fewer surprises along the way."

To help taxpayers weigh whether an Offer in Compromise is realistic, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Confirming that all required tax returns are filed before applying

Calculating reasonable collection potential - assets plus disposable income - before naming an offer amount

Keeping current on estimated taxes and withholding during the review period

Documenting every income and expense figure, since the IRS verifies the details

Educational overviews of Offer in Compromise and other IRS resolution programs are also available through consumer resources such as Fresh Start Initiative.

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"An Offer in Compromise can be life-changing for the right candidate, but it's not a guarantee and it's not for everyone," the spokesperson said. "Understanding how the IRS scores your case before you file is what separates a serious application from a long shot."

About Clear Start Tax: Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below: https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/ (888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax Corporate Communications Department tech@clearstarttax.com (949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-the-irs-decides-who-qualifies-to-settle-for-less-clear-start-1187631