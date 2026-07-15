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ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2026 14:02 Uhr
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WHILL Inc: WHILL Introduces the Modo Breeze: A Carbon-Fiber Ultralight Electric Wheelchair

Weighing just under 29 pounds and folding in seconds, the airline-friendly Modo Breeze offers premium power mobility at a breakthrough price point.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / WHILL, a global leader in personal electric mobility, today announced the launch of the Modo Breeze, a carbon-fiber, ultralight electric wheelchair engineered for everyday independence and effortless travel. With a fully configured weight of just 28.6 pounds (without battery), a quick-fold design, and an accessible price of $1,999, the Modo Breeze makes premium power mobility available to more people than ever before.

Built around a lightweight carbon-fiber frame, the Modo Breeze folds in seconds for easy transport and storage, slipping into a car trunk or closet without a struggle. Its 10Ah / 24V / 240Wh lithium-ion battery is certified safe for airline travel, so users can take their mobility with them on flights, road trips, and daily outings. A single charge delivers a range of up to 9.5 miles.

Beneath its featherweight profile, the Modo Breeze is powered by two brushless 180W motors, paired with front-wheel suspension, electromagnetic brakes, and anti-tip wheels for a smooth, confident ride. An intuitive LCD display controller puts speed and status information at the user's fingertips, while flip-up armrests and a flip-up footplate make side entry and exit simple. The chair supports a maximum user weight of up to 300 pounds.

"The Modo Breeze was designed to make powered mobility more accessible to more people," said Carl Crabill, Executive Vice President/General Manager for WHILL Mobility. "By combining a carbon lightweight, travel-friendly design with an affordable $1,999 price point, the Modo Breeze provides an easy entry into powered mobility without sacrificing the comfort, reliability, and performance users need for everyday life."

Modo Breeze - Key Specifications

Frame

Carbon fiber, quickly folds for transport and storage

Total weight

28.6 pounds folded (without battery); 33.7 pounds fully configured

Battery

10Ah / 24V / 240Wh lithium-ion, safe for airline travel

Range

Up to 9.5 miles per charge

Max speed

3.7 MPH

Max weight capacity

300 pounds

Motors

2x brushless 180W motors

Controls

LCD display controller

Ride & safety

Front-wheel suspension, electromagnetic brakes, anti-tip wheels

Seating

2" contoured pincore seat cushion

Accessibility

Flip-up armrests for side entry, flip-up footplate, backrest pocket

Price

$1,999

The WHILL Modo Breeze is available now at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1,999. It can be purchased directly at WHILL.inc and through WHILL's network of authorized mobility retailers. For ordering details and dealer locations, visit WHILL.inc.

About WHILL

WHILL has given consumers worldwide a way to experience new ways to move and do the activities they love. Our innovative design combines state-of-the-art technology with an approachable and pleasing aesthetic, providing users with increased confidence and independence. In addition to our fleet of mobility devices, WHILL connects the world through its autonomous and on-site fleet mobility services by making public spaces like airports, hospitals, and convention centers more accessible. https://whill.inc

Media Contact

WHILL Media Relations
Chris Addeo-VP, Marketing: chris.addeo@whill.inc

SOURCE: WHILL



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/whill-introduces-the-modo-breeze-a-carbon-fiber-ultralight-electric-wheelchair-1190849

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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