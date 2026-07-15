SlicedHealth Introduces GROW: A New Operational Platform Built to Help Rural Hospitals Govern Revenue, Operations, and Workflows

WOODSTOCK, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / SlicedHealth has launched GROW, an operational platform designed to give small and mid-sized hospitals the same clarity and control over contracts, credentialing, and compliance that has traditionally only been available to much larger health systems. GROW connects agreements to the day to day activity they are supposed to govern, so a hospital can see not just what a contract says, but whether it is actually being honored in practice.

For years, the advice to rural and community hospitals was simple. Protect your margin, control your costs, and keep the doors open. That advice still matters, but it is not enough on its own anymore. A hospital that only defends what it already has will eventually fall behind one that knows exactly where its next dollar is coming from, and that is the gap GROW was built to close.

Most CFOs and revenue cycle leaders already sense this. They have tightened denial management. They have negotiated contracts as hard as the market allows. They have cut where cutting made sense. And yet the math still feels tighter every year, not because anyone made a bad call, but because the floor keeps moving underneath them.

How GROW Works

GROW is an AI-enabled layer for health system operations that connects contracts to the activity they are supposed to govern, including credentialing, compliance, purchasing, and invoicing, so a hospital can see not only what an agreement says, but whether it is actually being honored in day to day practice.

Instead of asking a finance team to manually cross-check every invoice against contract terms, or a compliance officer to manually scan federal exclusion lists, GROW runs that validation continuously in the background. When something does not line up, whether it is an invoice paid above the negotiated rate or a provider whose credentialing is nearing expiration, the platform surfaces it immediately, with enough context that someone can act that day rather than next quarter.

GROW is organized into modular studios that a hospital can activate based on its own priorities. A hospital might start with the Contracts Studio to centralize agreements and validate invoices against them, then add the Credentialing Studio once provider onboarding becomes the more pressing concern, or the Compliance Studio to keep continuous watch over federal and state exclusion lists rather than relying on an annual manual review. The organization decides what it needs first, and the platform grows alongside it from there.

Getting started does not require a long implementation runway either. A hospital sends over its existing contracts, and the SlicedHealth team handles migration, structuring, and configuration without pulling internal IT staff into a months-long project. Most organizations are operational within a day of kickoff, with no implementation fee standing between them and the value the platform delivers.

The Advice That Isn't Enough Anymore

For years, the advice given to rural and community hospitals was simple: protect your margin, control your costs, and keep the doors open. That advice still holds, but it isn't enough on its own anymore. A hospital that only defends what it already has will eventually fall behind one that knows exactly where its next dollar is coming from, and that's the gap GROW was built to close.

Most CFOs and revenue cycle leaders already sense this. They've tightened denial management. They've negotiated contracts as hard as the market allows. They've cut where cutting made sense. And yet the math still feels tighter every year, not because anyone made a bad call, but because the floor keeps moving underneath them.

The Pressure Has Changed Shape

Labor costs alone made up roughly 60 percent of the average hospital's expenses in 2023, with hospitals nationally spending close to $840 billion on labor and another $147 billion on medical supplies, according to figures from the American Hospital Association. Layer on staffing turnover, which affected 57 percent of healthcare organizations in 2024, and the picture gets harder before it gets easier.

Every time a provider leaves, credentialing has to start over. That process alone can take 90 to 120 days and cost an organization $7,000 to $8,000 per provider, and more than 85 percent of credentialing applications contain an error or a missing piece of information that slows the process down even further. Nearly 40 percent of healthcare professionals report relying heavily on manual processes for payer enrollment, often juggling two or more disconnected tools just to get one provider live.

None of this shows up as a single bad decision on a board report. It shows up as a slow accumulation of friction, the kind that doesn't announce itself on a financial statement until the quarter is already closed and the moment to act has passed.

The Credentialing Studio

This is exactly the kind of slow leak the Credentialing Studio was built to catch. Instead of a spreadsheet and a calendar reminder, GROW tracks every provider's credentialing status against its renewal deadline and flags gaps in an application before they turn into a 120 day delay. A revenue cycle director doesn't need to remember to check. The system already has.

Why Growth Means More Than More Patients

When hospital leaders talk about growth, the conversation usually starts and ends with patient volume. Add a service line. Recruit a specialist. Expand outreach into a neighboring county. Those moves matter, and plenty of hospitals are doing that work well.

But volume only helps if the organization is capturing the full value of what it already has. A hospital can see more patients this year and still lose ground if contracts aren't enforced, if supply purchasing wanders off negotiated terms without anyone catching it, or if money tied up in an unresolved underpayment never gets collected. Real growth, the kind that protects a community hospital over the next decade rather than the next quarter, comes from two directions at once: new volume coming in, and nothing already earned slipping out the back door. GROW was built around that second half of the equation, the part most platforms ignore.

The Contracts Studio

The Contracts Studio is where that second half lives. Every agreement a hospital holds, whether with a payer or a vendor, gets centralized in one place and checked against the invoices and claims moving through the organization day to day. If a payment lands below the negotiated rate, the studio catches it the moment the claim posts, not the next time someone happens to pull a report.

The Blind Spots GROW Was Built to Close

Ask most revenue cycle directors if they know what's in their top payer contracts, and they'll say yes with confidence. Ask whether every invoice moving through accounts payable is checked against those contract terms before it's paid, and the answer tends to get quieter. That gap, between what a contract says on paper and what happens day to day on the floor, is where a meaningful amount of money disappears.

Industry research from World Commerce and Contracting puts the typical loss at 5 to 9 percent of contract value annually, tied to missed obligations, unenforced terms, and a general lack of visibility into how an agreement performs in the real world. For a hospital running dozens or hundreds of agreements across payers, vendors, and service contracts, that adds up fast.

Supply purchasing tells a similar story. Estimates suggest up to 15 percent of healthcare supply spend leaks out through off-contract purchases, missed pricing tiers, or vendor terms nobody is tracking against actual orders. None of this is intentional. It happens because contracts live in one system, purchasing happens in another, and nobody on staff has the hours to cross-reference everything by hand, week after week.

Picture a hospital with 120 active vendor and payer agreements. If even a handful have lapsed pricing tiers or terms nobody is enforcing, the financial impact can run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, quietly, without anyone noticing until an audit or a renewal forces a closer look.

Why a Quarterly Report Can't Catch This

Most hospitals already have reporting in place. Dashboards show volume, payer mix, days in accounts receivable, denial rates. These numbers matter, and no executive should be flying without them.

But a static report tells you what already happened. It doesn't tell you that an invoice paid last Tuesday should have triggered a contract review, or that a provider's credentialing renewal is quietly slipping past its deadline, or that a vendor shipped at last year's pricing instead of the rate negotiated this year. By the time any of that shows up in a quarterly report, the money is gone, and the only options left are absorbing the loss or chasing a recovery after the fact.

What most hospitals need isn't another report. It's a system that checks activity against agreements in real time, flags the discrepancy the moment it happens, and hands someone on the team a clear next step instead of a number to puzzle over weeks later. A report tells you what happened. GROW is built to tell you what to do about it while there's still time to act.

A Scenario That Shows the Difference

Picture a 90-bed community hospital renegotiating a contract with a regional payer. The finance team spends weeks modeling the new terms against historical claims, working through every scenario they can think of. They sign, confident they negotiated well, and they should be. The work was thorough.

Six months later, most claims are coming in at the new rate. A subset tied to a specific service line are still being paid against the old fee schedule, because nobody flagged the transition for that particular code set when the new contract went live. Nobody hid anything. It's simply the kind of detail that gets lost between a signed agreement and the daily reality of claims processing, unless something is actively watching for it.

That watching is what GROW does. It would have caught the mismatch on the first claim that posted under the old schedule, not the six hundredth.

Why This Matters More for Smaller Organizations, Not Less

Large health systems can absorb a certain amount of this friction. They have departments dedicated to contract compliance, dozens of analysts, and budgets that can carry a six figure enterprise platform without much strain. A hospital under 150 beds doesn't have that luxury. One revenue cycle director, one materials manager, and a CFO who is also handling half a dozen other responsibilities are often doing the work that a 400 bed system splits across an entire team.

That's exactly why visibility matters more here, not less, and exactly why GROW was built for organizations this size from the start rather than scaled down from an enterprise product. A community hospital can't afford to lose 5 to 9 percent of contract value to invisible drift, because that percentage represents a much larger share of an already thin operating margin.

Getting Started

Getting started doesn't require a long implementation runway. A hospital sends over its existing contracts, and the SlicedHealth team handles migration, structuring, and configuration without pulling internal IT staff into a months long project. Most organizations are operational within a day of kickoff, with no implementation fee standing between them and the value the platform delivers.

In early use, hospitals running GROW have seen meaningful reductions in administrative work and in the time it takes to manage contracts, along with faster reimbursement timelines and fewer compliance penalties tied to missed exclusion checks. For a hospital under 150 beds, that kind of efficiency does more than save money. It frees a small team to spend its time on the decisions that require human judgment, instead of reconciliation work the system already handles in the background. Explore more at https://slicedhealth.com/grow/

A Different Kind of Growth Strategy

Sustainable growth for a rural or community hospital rarely comes from one bold move. It comes from closing the gap between what an organization has already earned and what it collects, while staying alert enough to notice new opportunities as they appear. That kind of visibility runs deeper than a quarterly dashboard and faster than a manual audit ever could.

The agreements, credentialing records, and compliance requirements already sitting inside your hospital hold more value than most teams realize, and that value has been there all along, waiting on someone to watch it closely enough to find it. GROW was launched to do exactly that.

About SlicedHealth

SlicedHealth has always solved one version of the same problem: hospitals cannot protect revenue they cannot see. Grounded in hands-on support and built on a rules-based foundation, our platform equips hospital leadership with the tools they need to elevate contract performance, streamline operations without additional staff, and maximize revenue protection. Our AI-powered engine provides detailed, easy-to-use insights for contract modeling, variance analysis, administrative tasks, and operational workflows. From claim estimation and business intelligence to federal compliance and operational efficiency, SlicedHealth helps all hospital leaders protect every dollar earned. Learn more at https://slicedhealth.com

Contact Information:

SlicedHealth

(888) 290-1298

info@SlicedHealth.com

SOURCE: SlicedHealth

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/slicedhealth-introduces-grow-a-new-operational-platform-built-to-help-1191233