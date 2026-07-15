Green Street Expands Self-Storage and Real Assets Intelligence Platform with Acquisition of StorTrack

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the leading provider of trusted real assets intelligence and unbiased insights, today announced the acquisition of StorTrack, the premier provider of market intelligence, pricing data, and analytics for the self-storage industry. The acquisition also brings StorTrack's other platforms into the Green Street family - ListSelfStorage.com, the world's leading marketplace for buying and selling self-storage facilities, and RVParkIQ.com, the premier platform for buying, selling, and evaluating RV park and campground investments, with robust data coverage across the US and UK.

The addition of StorTrack meaningfully deepens Green Street's already established self-storage coverage, incorporating the most granular, property-level data available in the sector that no competitor currently matches on a global scale. StorTrack's widely recognized market intelligence, now operating as a Green Street company, reinforces Green Street's position as the most comprehensive and authoritative real assets intelligence platform in the market.

"The acquisition of StorTrack is a defining step in Green Street's strategy to build the world's most comprehensive real assets intelligence platform," said Jeffry Stuek, Jr., CEO of Green Street. "Self-storage and RV parks are important, data-driven segments of the real assets industry, and StorTrack's market-leading private assets content is exactly the kind of high-value intelligence our clients demand. By bringing StorTrack's capabilities into Green Street, we are delivering an even more powerful and differentiated solution to our growing global client base."

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, StorTrack has built the benchmark standard for self-storage market intelligence. As a Green Street company, StorTrack delivers comprehensive, high-quality unit-level pricing, supply, and development data with depth and global scale unmatched by any competitor.

The platform's capabilities serve everyone from single-facility operators to large institutional portfolios. StorTrack's suite of solutions includes its Optimize platform for operators, the Explorer market analysis tool for investors, API and custom data services, and seamless integration with leading property management systems.

Together with Green Street's industry-leading research, data, analytics, and advisory capabilities, StorTrack adds an unmatched layer of property-level precision that further differentiates the combined platform.

"StorTrack becoming part of Green Street is a tremendous step forward for our customers and for the self-storage industry we serve," said John Tilly, Founder and CEO of StorTrack. "For more than a decade, our team has been singularly focused on building the most accurate, granular, and trusted data in self-storage. Joining Green Street allows us to extend that mission with the scale, research depth, and global reach of the most respected name in real assets intelligence. Our clients will continue to receive the same tools and support they count on today, now backed by an organization that shares our commitment to data quality and client success - and with access to even greater resources over time."

Learn More

To explore StorTrack's full suite of solutions, visit www.stortrack.com

To explore ListSelfStorage.com, visit www.listselfstorage.com

To learn more about RVParkIQ, visit www.rvparkiq.com

To learn more about Green Street and its expanding real assets intelligence platform, visit www.greenstreet.com

About StorTrack, a Green Street Company

StorTrack, a Green Street company, is the leading provider of market intelligence, pricing data, and analytics for the self-storage industry. Since 2014, StorTrack has delivered accurate, affordable, and user-friendly market data solutions to self-storage owners, operators, and investors across the U.S., U.K., Australia, and New Zealand. StorTrack's platform includes solutions for operators and investors, as well as sister platforms ListSelfStorage.com and RVParkIQ.com. For more information, visit www.stortrack.com.

About Green Street

Green Street is the leading global provider of actionable commercial real assets research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services. For over 40 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real assets markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics. Today, Green Street's integrated platform - which now includes StorTrack - serves more than 4,000 companies across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

media@greenstreet.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-street-expands-self-storage-and-real-assets-intelligence-platform-with-acquisition-of-stortrack-302825527.html