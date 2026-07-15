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PR Newswire
15.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Emboline, Inc.: Emboline Prevails in German Utility Model Infringement Action Against AorticLab

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emboline, Inc., a developer of next-generation embolic protection technology, today announced that a German court has ruled in favor of Emboline in the utility model infringement action against AorticLab srl. The favorable ruling of the Munich Regional Court related to German Utility Model DE 20 2016 009 224, "Embolism Prevention Device." The court found infringement of multiple asserted claims and ordered broad injunctive and related relief against AorticLab.

According to the judgment, the court ordered AorticLab to cease offering, marketing, importing, using, and possessing the infringing products in Germany, and further ordered the company to provide information regarding its infringing activities, recall and remove infringing products from distribution channels, surrender products for destruction under certain circumstances, and compensate Emboline for damages. The judgment is subject to applicable rights of appeal under German law.

The decision reinforces Emboline's strategy of developing next-generation embolic protection technologies that are protected by a comprehensive global intellectual property portfolio. The company believes the ruling highlights the importance of innovation and respect for intellectual property rights in advancing medical technology for physicians and their patients.

"This court ruling underscores the strength of Emboline's intellectual property portfolio and validates the innovation that our team has worked tirelessly to develop," said Scott Russell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Emboline. "We have made substantial investments in creating differentiated embolic protection technology and building a comprehensive global patent portfolio. We take the protection of our intellectual property very seriously and will continue to enforce our intellectual property rights to safeguard our innovations, our customers, and the value we create to protect patients worldwide."

About Emboline

Emboline, Inc. is a privately held medical technology company based in Santa Cruz, California, focused on developing technologies designed to reduce embolic complications during transcatheter cardiovascular procedures.

The company's lead product, the Emboliner Embolic Protection System, is designed to provide full cerebral and systemic embolic protection by capturing and removing debris that may be released during structural heart interventions and that could otherwise travel to the brain and other vital organs. Emboline's technologies are derived from intellectual property invented by serial medical device entrepreneur Amir Belson, MD, founder of NeoGuide Systems, Vascular Pathways, ZipLine Medical, Venocare, Radiaction, Modular Surgical, and Follisave.

The Emboliner device is currently investigational and is not available for commercial sale.

For more information, visit Emboline.com.

Media & Investor Contact: media@emboline.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emboline-prevails-in-german-utility-model-infringement-action-against-aorticlab-302825695.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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