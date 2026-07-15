Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum sollte ein $1-Mrd.-Uranriese 15,6 % an einem Explorer zu 0,10 CAD kaufen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jonestown Bank & Trust, Co.: JBTC Announces 2nd Quarter 2026 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $3,734,000 or $1.53 per share for the second quarter of 2026. Six-month reported earnings are $6,891,000 or $2.83 per share, up from $3,855,000 or $1.58 per share in the prior year, representing a 79% increase in earnings. The company also declared a second quarter dividend of 35 cents per share which is the fourth consecutive quarter of an increased dividend.

President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated: "We have had an exceptionally strong first half of the year. Key drivers to our success are in the areas of net interest income, reduced credit loss expense, and improvements in non-interest income."

More information can be found at OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JBTC/overview.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
ashetterly@jbt.bank
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.