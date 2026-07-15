TREEFERA LTD: Treefera Launches Agricultural Risk Intelligence and Credit Risk Intelligence for Ag Lenders and Ag Tech Companies

Field-level evidence on crop stress and farm credit risk, delivered in near real time, before official data is published

LONDON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treefera , the AI-native first-mile intelligence platform for agricultural and soft commodities, today launched two new products in its Risk Intelligence line: Agricultural Risk Intelligence, for commercial seed and crop science companies, and Agricultural Credit Risk Intelligence, for agricultural lenders.

The timing is not incidental. A strengthening El Niño is reshaping growing conditions across major agricultural regions, tightening the decisions both groups have to make. Both products address the same underlying problem. Agribusinesses commit variety volumes and geographies seasons ahead of harvest and lenders carry climate exposure across entire loan books. Yet the data they rely on arrives too late and covers areas too large to be useful. It is compiled from surveys completed after conditions have resolved and averaged across regions too broad to reflect the farm-level variation that actually determines risk. Treefera closes that gap by applying advanced AI and scientific crop models to continuous satellite observation, delivering crop-specific evidence at field scale - in near real time and ahead of official sources.

Agricultural Risk Intelligence: Field-level Crop Stress Intelligence Across the Growing Season

Agricultural Risk Intelligence gives commercial seed and crop science companies clear, calibrated evidence of crop stress for every crop and location across the full growing season, from planning before planting to checking results after harvest. Crucially, it is weighted to each crop's biological calendar, so stress is scored by its real consequence for yield: for example, heat at pollination (when it does the most damage to corn) is not treated the same as heat during early growth.

For seed companies, that means placing the right varieties in the right geographies based on where the season is heading, not where it has been, with enough lead time to still act. It is live today for corn across Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia, three of the most consequential markets for smallholder seed allocation, with US Midwest corn and soybean in development.

Agricultural Credit Risk Intelligence: Near Real-Time Evidence for Farm Credit Decisions

Agricultural Credit Risk Intelligence gives lenders field-level evidence on borrowers across the full lending lifecycle, from origination through renewal to ongoing monitoring, that simply does not already exist in credit files or self-reported data. It surfaces farm-level yield history and explains why each forecast looks the way it does, in plain terms that a credit committee and a regulator can review and clearly take action on.

For lenders, that means assessing and monitoring crop risk before it shows up in the credit file, at the farm scale where the loan is actually secured, rather than relying on the county-level averages most credit tools use today. The product is live with US financial institutions and expanding internationally with global banks.

Executive Quote

"Ag lenders and commercial seed companies have always made it a priority to understand crop risk. What changes now is precision. Not just whether a region is under stress, but what a specific weather event will do to a specific crop at the exact moment in its growing cycle. For lenders, that's evidence before it reaches the credit file. For commercial seed companies, it's placing the right varieties where the season is going." - Jonathan Horn, CEO and Founder, Treefera

About Treefera

Treefera is the AI-native first-mile intelligence platform focused on global agricultural and soft commodities. Through proprietary science and advanced AI, it synthesizes satellite imagery, environmental signals and field-level data into Market, Risk and Environmental Intelligence at plot resolution and in near real time. Named a Gartner 2025 Cool Vendor, Treefera is headquartered in London with global operations.

www.treefera.com

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